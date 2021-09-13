An ideal way to spend a winter evening…

A sure sign that winter is on its way, Ripe Market has announced the return of its popular weekly events at Academy Park in Umm Seqeim from Friday October 15. This year, in addition to the daytime event, Ripe will also host a daily night market at Dubai Festival City.

From 4pm to 10pm daily, Ripe By The Bay in partnership with Dubai Festival City Mall will host a range of exciting things to do. Visitors will be able to enjoy alfresco dining, shopping, entertainment, and live music each night throughout winter.

Shop from 80 small businesses, browsing a huge range of products, ideal for picking out something special for a friend, loved one, or even yourself. Ripe Market is known for its eclectic selection of top notch items, from hand-made pieces to high-end products.

“The Ripe Night Market will be a great way to spend your evening, enjoy dinner under the stars with friends and family and shop from local home-grown businesses. All whilst the sounds of the city’s best musicians play out,” said Becky Balderstone, Ripe Founder.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy an array of street food delicacies across cuisines such as Mexican, Italian, Spanish, European and healthy, raw, vegan options, and more.

Timothy Earnest, Group Director, Al-Futtaim Malls said: “Ripe by the Bay is a great platform for local homegrown businesses, which contribute a significant amount to the UAE economy, to showcase their products and services. We are working closely with the team at Ripe Market to make sure that we offer the best experience to all our visitors.”

The Ripe Night Market, Dubai Festival City Mall, October 2021 to May 2022. ripeme.com