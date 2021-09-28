Escape to a beautiful beach oasis…

When you’ve had enough of endless skyscrapers and a more fast-paced side of life, its good to know that just hours away from central Dubai awaits a stunning mountain oasis. The hugely popular and exclusive Six Senses Zighy Bay in Musandam Oman is finally reopening on October 15.

This beautiful retreat is located at the base of some dramatic mountains, in Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, on an idyllic stretch of beach. The resort focuses on sustainability and the four and three-bedroom beachfront villas named The Reserve and Retreats have been newly refurbished. There are 82 indigenous style pool villas in total.

Not only will you get to spend time at this peaceful oasis but getting there will be a real journey too. As the checkpoint at Dibba is still closed to tourists, you’ll need to drive to the Al Dhara border (which is approximately two hours’ drive from Dubai), where the resort 4×4 vehicles will be waiting to take you on a three-hour off-road journey.

To access the resort, all guests must provide proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving at the border. Once border restrictions ease at the Dibba checkpoint, the resort will resume its original transfers, which includes arrival by paraglider if you opt for it.

Andrew Spearman, General Manager, said: “We are all thrilled to be able to welcome guests back to the resort. It’s been a long eighteen months where we’ve been unable to see and share guests’ smiles, laughter, and sense of wonder when they visit us, and so we can’t wait to get back to what we do best, providing memories that will last a lifetime.

We’ve worked incredibly hard to maintain the resort during our hiatus, and we’re looking forward to showcasing it to both familiar faces and new guests, for what will be a new chapter in the story of Six Senses Zighy Bay”.

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Musandam Peninsula, Oman, reopening on October 15. sixsenses.com

