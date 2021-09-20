Get ready for this multi-level new social spot…

Since it opened back in 2019, The London Project on Bluewaters Island has firmly cemented itself as a firm favourite spot in Dubai, loved for its botanical and Instagrammable interiors and cool cocktails. Get ready though as in March 2022, the London Project is set to open a huge new venue with three different and exciting concepts.

The new venue is currently under renovation at Marina Walk, Dubai Marina. The three new concepts will debut across three floors under one roof and they will all be licensed. Each concept promises to deliver something beyond a bar or a restaurant, through theatre, entertainment and more.

Whilst not much has yet been revealed for the exciting new venue, for which we don’t yet know the official name, we do know that no attention to detail has been spared when it comes to creating day-to-night concepts offering dining, expert mixology and entertainment using ‘cutting-edge display technology’.

We don’t yet have any images of the new venue but we will be sure to update you when we do.

As well as opening a brand new spot in Dubai, The London Project brand is expanding into the UK. It’s opening a brand new over-water venue in London’s upscale Canary Wharf district, more specifically, Water Square, Wood Wharf. There will also be three different concepts in this multi-level space.

Not stopping there, The London Project is also set to open a second project in London (the timing of which has not yet been revealed), as well as venues in Barcelona and Miami in 2023.

Stephen Valentino, co-founder, and CEO of The London Project, who commented; “As a team, we are driven to enhance the lives of our customers and the communities we support. We are focused on disrupting and redefining hospitality, and The London Project is so much more than a bar or restaurant. It’s truly a project to enhance the hospitality experience and give way to creative and community development.”

Image: Existing venue: Provided