Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes Aretha, a chic restaurant and lounge that will remind you of the roaring twenties. Their second restaurant opening at the St Regis Gardens alongside their existing concept, Chez Wam, expect live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers. It is set to open its doors in the coming months.

Aretha, St. Regis Gardens, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm – Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @arethadubai

Bâoli From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this September. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city. A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi. Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. China Tang Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana, Dorchester Collection Dubai, in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. And you won’t have long to wait to check it out, as it’s set to open in the final quarter of the year. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue. China Tang, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening Q4 2024.

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Frantzén and Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening 2024.

Gerbou

Set to open sometime this year in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening 2024. @gerbou

Gigi Rigolatto

The legendary Gigi Rigolatto will be opening its doors at J1 Beach, as one of 13 restaurants and beach clubs. Merex has teamed up with Paris Society International to bring the hotspot from the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai. At the beach club’s 5,000 square meters space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. For private and intimate plans, there will be four spectacular private cabanas to pick from. As for its interiors, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created complete with lush green foliage. The beach club will also brag a serene Mediterranean garden, a private beach and a pool. It will also be home to a Bellini bar, a pétanque court and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. If you’re bringing the little ones with you, there will be a secluded play area just for them to play in with the delightful Gigi Circus to keep them entertained.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Dinner with a side of fiesta… The tropical jungle of Mexico will also land on J1 Beach later this year in the form of Gitano. With locations in Tulum, Miami, and NYC, this modern bohemian beach club will transport guests with sensational dinner and dancing experiences, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open in the first half of 2024. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Downtown Dubai, opening H1 2024. @jamavardubai

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

KIGO

Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is KIGO, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar.

Kygo, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, opening late 2024.

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

LAVITA

Bringing a touch of la dolce vita to Dubai, chic Italian beach house LAVITA is one of the final openings to come to Palm West Beach. Debuting in the coming months on the beachfront of the ultra-luxe Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection, it’s masterminded by hospitality experts Mine & Yours Group, the team behind Chic Nonna. The destination features a duo of restaurants: Japanese eatery SHIMA is already welcoming guests, while Italian LAVITA will open later this year. Fusing Italian coastal allure with Dubai’s dynamic luxury scene, LAVITA boasts breathtaking views over the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf and will have a huge focus on music and entertainment, featuring a wow-worthy lineup of performers, international acts, and brand collaborations. And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any more Dubai… guests can arrive by boat and be welcomed in style onto the bespoke Jetty Lounge, where they can unwind in plush seating with unparalleled personalised service.

LAVITA, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach, opening soon. @lavitabeachhouse

Lila Molino

Just over a year ago, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the couple are set to open their second concept – Lila Molino. In the past 12 months, Lila Taqueria has become renowned for its genuine Mexican flavours, quality locally sourced ingredients, warm atmosphere, and, not to mention, its iconic homemade corn tortillas made daily from Mexican heirloom corn. Soon-to-open in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino will feature a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store selling handpicked Mexican pottery and dinnerware, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving its moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Vamos!

Lila Molino & Café, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opening April 2024. @lilamolino

Lio

Dubai’s dinner and a show scene is getting a serving of iconic entertainment, as Ibiza’s sizzling cabaret hotspot Lío is opening in Dubai. Slated to open in late 2024, it will be one of the flagship restaurants at FIVE LUXE, which will open in early 2024 on JBR. In unique FIVE style, the venue promises to be as wow-worthy as the shows at this famed entertainment extravaganza. Lio Dubai will be built on its own hedonistic party island off the JBR coast.

Lio, FIVE LUXE, JBR, opening Q4, 2024. @liodubai

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Market Island

A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall in the coming months. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open at the mall’s north end on the ground floor. Across 70,000 square feet, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from. There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs.

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, opening early 2024.

Meat The Fish

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this September. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening September 2024. meatthefish.com

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Mr. Chow

The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow is set to replace Indochine, which closed its doors last year after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District, in DIFC. The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, opening soon. @mrchow

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

Mun, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

O Beach

We got very excited when Ibiza’s much-loved hedonistic hotspot O Beach announced it would open in Dubai way back in March 2021. But that October, a statement posted on the brand’s Instagram account has revealed that the project will no longer be going ahead. In the two years that have followed, there’s been industry suggestions that O Beach, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, would find a new location in Dubai. And it looks like it has. Along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, occupying the space formerly taken by the now-closed Andreea’s beach club, hoarding has gone up in O Beach’s signature orange hue to say that ‘Ibiza is coming.’ O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can hope for at the venue’s Dubai iteration. Stay tuned.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, opening soon. @obeachdubai

Ribamelle

Say hello to Ribambelle: the ultimate indoor playground paradise set to open on Bluewaters Island later this month. More than just a soft play area, the fully licensed venue gives parents the unique chance to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby. Across 1,000 square-metres, the stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family. While the children blow off some steam, the open layout means parents can keep an eye on the children at all times while enjoying the sophisticated-yet-playful dining and bar area. The restaurant serves up delicious European cuisine with an Asian twist paired with an artisanal cocktail menu. It’s safe to say, you nor the little ones will want to leave.

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach next year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai in 2024, according to its website. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening 2024. @sexyfish_dubai

Shoku

From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku, one of a number of new restaurants opening this year at Trade Center’s new dining destination, East Park. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant.

East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening 2024.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia at J1 Beach in Jumeirah. The luxe new beach club, set to be the world’s largest as per Arabian Business, will unroll along 9,000 square metres at the new J1 Beach development. Featuring a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge, Sirene by Gaia will transport guests to the hedonistic shores of Greece’s most iconic party islands. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September.

Sufret Maryam

Salam Dakkak, chef and owner of beloved JLT restaurant Bait Maryam, is set to open a second restaurant concept, Sufret Maryam in Wasl 51 soon. Sufret Maryam will be a fine dining version of Bait Maryam, serving elevated Levantine cuisine. Recognised by the likes of the Michelin Guide and MENA’s 50 Best, Bait Maryam is a force to be reckoned with in Dubai’s home-grown dining scene, her food is not to be missed.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, opening 2024. @sufretmaryam

Swingers

Dubai, get ready to par-tee: London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island in 2024, according to an article by Bloomberg. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening 2024. swingers.club / @swingersldn

Tang

From South Africa to Dubai comes Tang, a new restaurant opening early next year at Palace Downtown. A homage to contemporary Japanese izakaya’s and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, this vibrant new eatery will pair fusion Asian flavours with incredible Burj Khalifa views. Named after the Tang dynasty, the restaurant is set over 10,000 square feet and promises Cantonese style sharing plates, featuring sushi, dishes from the robata and authentic wok dishes.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @tang_dubai_downtown

Tania’s Teahouse

Cuppa tea-quila anyone? Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, is moving to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Opening its doors in early 2024, Tania’s will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening early 2024. @taniasteahouse

Tatel

Get ready to dine at Tatel, the acclaimed restaurant from Tennis ace Rafael Nadal and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The restaurant, born in Madrid and now found in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City and Riyadh, will open soon in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown. On the culinary front, expect an internationally-influenced Spanish menu that’s sophisticated and inventive, paired with an extensive and exclusive beverage list.

Tatel, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, opening Q2 2024. @tatelrestaurantdubai

Three Cuts

Three Cuts is a new licensed steakhouse set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah this April. A home-grown concept by father and son Joe and Jason Bassili, the steakhouse will blend laid-back elegance with a touch of old-school design featuring intimate booth seating, a chef’s table, a bar, stunning outdoor terrace, and a hidden speakeasy club. The menu will focus on – you guessed it – three cuts of meat: sirloin, tenderloin, and ribeye, along with chef’s selections and a raw bar offering fresh seafood.

Three Cuts, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opening April 2024. @threecutsdxb

Timbuktu Market

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q2 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry. The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai, opening Q2 2024. @timbuktu_market

TOTO

Opening alongside Tatel will be TOTO, an Italian concept also by sporting stars Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo. TOTO is self-described as an ode to the golden age of Italian cinema and was born in Madrid in 2020. A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, it’s elevated and entertaining dining in a retro-chic setting. Expect to dine on dishes made from the freshest vegetables, meats and seafood, homemade pastas and traditional casseroles, while listing to live piano and a rotation of musical acts. The Madrid restaurant is also home to one of Spain’s most extensive wine lists, so expect to sip your way through a similarly varied offering at TOTO Dubai.

TOTO, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, opening Q2 2024. @totorestaurantdubai

