Get ready to celebrate the very best of the region’s nightlife…

Once again, we’re gearing up for the What’s On Nightlife Awards and we can’t wait to reward the incredible nightlife industry of Dubai for all of their hard work and tenacity, especially during such trying times.

Yet despite the challenges, restrictions, and ongoing guideline changes, your favourite venues have continued to deliver. Whether you’re looking for the hottest sundowner spots, pub quizzes, cheese and wine nights or even dinner and a show – our epic city has it all. And over the last year, we’ve been rating, reviewing and getting the lowdown on the region’s best nightlife, to bring you the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2021.

The What’s On Nightlife Awards recognises the faces and places that make Dubai such a wonderful – and varied – playground for party people. They give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward; those responsible for creating amazing experiences and lifelong memories.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 26 at the beautiful Cove Beach Dubai, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry.

This year, to reflect this ‘new normal’ we’re living in, we’ve added some new categories – including ‘Best Dinner and a Show’, ‘Best Wine and Cheese Night’ and ‘Best Sundowner Spot’. There are a total of 18 categories covering all the best places to go, party, dine, and dance (soon, hopefully). The categories recognise all the top people and places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.

What’s On’s panel of experts and editors pick the majority of winners. This involves intensive research mostly conducted on dance floors. Boo-hoo for us, right? Four categories are open to a public vote, which will close in September. These are: Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch.

You can find all the details on the event of the year right here: whatson.ae/nightlife-awards

Here are the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2021…

VOTED FOR BY YOU

BEST LADIES’ NIGHT

Antika Dubai

Atelier M

Brass Monkey

Crazy Rich Ladies Night at Maiden Shanghai

Don’t Call Me Baby at Baby Q

Dulce Maria at Toro Toro

Fuego Ladies Night at Meshico

Go Geisha at Asia Asia

Go Girl at Siddharta Lounge

Havana Ladies Night at Palm Bay

Iris Dubai

Just Fine Cuts at STK Dubai JBR

La Coco

La Mezcaleria

Ladies Love Karma at Karma Kafe

Lioness’ Ladies Night at Tipsy Lion

Observatory Bar and Grill

Noche Latina at La Carnita

Nola Eatery & Social House

Pum Pum Party at Miss Lily’s

Red Stiletto at Distillery

RITMO Sundays at Puerto 99

Rosé All Night at Cove Beach

Salute Bella at Trattoria by Cinque

Sho Cho

Sparkle Ladies Night at Twenty Three

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

The Penthouse

Vibes and Views at Seven Sisters

Zero Gravity

Vote for your favourite ladies’ night here

BEST LADIES’ DAY

Andreea’s

Azure Beach

Bae Day at Missippi’s

Coco Lounge

Daydreamers at White Beach

La Piscina

Ladies Who Drift at Drift Beach Dubai

Miami Beats at Bla Bla

Nikki Beach

Not Another Ladies Day at Wet Deck

Praia at Five Palm Jumeirah

Rewind Ladies Day at Five Jumeirah Village

Riva Beach Club

Rosé All Day at Cove Beach

Squeeze at Barasti

Zero Gravity

Vote for your favourite ladies’ day here

BEST PARTY BRUNCH

Absolutely Barrelled at Lock Stock & Barrel JBR

AER

Blazin’ Brunch at Miss Lily’s

Brunch on 54 at Cé La Vi

Bubbalicious

Candypants Refined Brunch at Akira Back

Coya Dubai

Hidden Brunch at Tesoro and Treehouse

Hotel Cartagena

Iris Dubai

La Carnita

La Mezcaleria

Luau Brunch at Trader Vic’s Madinat

Missippi’s

Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai

Nomad Brunch at Soul Street

Palm Sugar at Wet Deck

Rare at STK Dubai JBR

Saffron at Atlantis, The Palm

Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5

Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia

Seventh Heaven at Buddha Bar

Spice Route at Asia Asia

Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters

The Bull of Wall Street at Bull and Bear

Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis

Wok & Roll at Mr Miyagi’s Studio One

Yalumba

Zero Gravity

Vote for your favourite party brunch here

BEST EVENING BRUNCH

Alpine Brunch at Publique

Botanically Me at The London Project

Brunch Nation at The Croft

Fiesta at Palm Bay Graze Gastro Grill, La Ville

Late Night Brunch at Kyo

Lazy Fridays With Betty at The Pangolin

Lost Night Brunch at Hi Five

Motorino Pizzeria Dubai

Nara Pan Asian

Original Wings & Rings

Paraíso at Cubano Lito

Press Play at Baby Q

Prusiana Brunch at Enigma Palazzo Versace

Rare at STK Dubai JBR

Saturday Late Late Brunch at 1Oak

Secret Dinner Party at 3BK

Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse

Sui Mui, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

The Hideout

The Stage Brunch at Jazz@PizzaExpress

The Void Studio One

Wednesday Night Brunch at White Dubai

Vote for your favourite evening brunch here

VOTED FOR BY TEAM WHAT’S ON

BEST LIVE MUSIC NIGHT

[u]bk

Bagatelle Unplugged

Barasti

Flashback Speakeasy Bar

Gin & Jazz, Masti

Hard Rock Cafe

Jazz@PizzaExpress

Limited Edition, Q’s Bar

Live & Loud at Lock Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights

McGettigan’s JLT

Soho Garden

Soul Sessions, Cubano Lito

The Irish Village Garhoud

The Tent, Bla Bla

Unplugged, Cove Beach

BEST BEACH CLUB

Andreea’s

Azure Beach

Beach by Five

Bla Bla

Cove Beach

Drift Beach Dubai

La Piscina

Nammos

Nikki Beach Dubai

Riva Beach Club

Train Beach Club

Twiggy

Wet Deck

White Beach

Zero Gravity

BEST BEACH BAR

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Barasti

Beach Bar and Grill

Bliss Lounge

Breeze Beach Grill

Jetty Lounge

Jones The Grocer West Beach

Koko Bay

Lucky Fish

Myrra by Opa

Palm Bay

Shimmers

Sho Cho

Wavebreaker

BEST AFTER-BRUNCH VENUE

Baby Q

Barasti

Hideout

Lock Stock & Barrel JBR

Maiden Shanghai

McGettigan’s JLT

Palm Bay

SoBe

The Penthouse

The Tent, Bla Bla

Tipsy Lion

Treehouse

Twenty Three

Vault

BEST PUB/SPORTS BAR

[u]bk

Barasti

Belgian Cafe

Bridgewater Tavern

Dhow and Anchor

Dubliner’s

Fibber McGee’s

Garden on 8

Joe’s Backyard

La Vita Bar

McGettigan’s JLT

Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina

OuiBar + Terrace, Radisson Red

Perry & Blackwelder’s

Phileas Fogg’s

QD’s

Qube

Reform Social and Grill

Soho Beer Garden

Spike

The Duck Hook

The Eloquent Elephant

The Irish Village Garhoud

The Nine Gastropub

The Rose and Crown

The Underground

Tipsy Lion

TJ’s

TopGolf

Wavehouse Dubai

West Beach Bistro & Sports Lounge, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

Akira Back

Amazonico

Atelier M

Cé La Vi

Cielo Sky Lounge

Clap

Cloud

Estrellas

Eve Penthouse

folly by Nick and Scott

Infinity Bar, Tasca

La Mezcaleria

Level 43

Look Up

Luna Sky Bar

Mood

Pure Sky Lounge

Siddharta Lounge

SoBe

St Trop

Studio Lounge

The Bungalow

The Penthouse

Tomo

Treehouse

View by Dusit

Zeta 77

BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT

101

Aprons & Hammers West Beach

Asil

Beach Bar and Grill

Bla Bla

Bussola

Cove Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai

Fish Beach Taverna

folly by Nick and Scott

Iris Dubai

Jetty Lounge

Koko Bay

Lucky Fish

Paros

S Bar

Sho Cho

Siddharta Lounge

SoBe

Tasca

The Beach House

The Observatory

The Penthouse

Twenty Three

Zeta 77

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

3BK

Antika

Billionaire Dubai

Cue Dubai

La Casa Del Tango

Play

Q’s Bar

Taikun

The Theater

Weslodge Saloon

BEST QUIZ NIGHT

[u]bk

Garden on 8

McGettigan’s

Palm Bay

Publique

Reform Social Bar & Grill

Soho Beer Garden

Spike

The Croft

The Underground

The Void

BEST HAPPY HOUR

[u]bk

Asil

Baby Q

Barrel 12

Bella

Boca

Claw BBQ

Eve Penthouse

Havana Social Club

Joe’s Backyard

Knox

Kyo

La Tablita

Lah Lah

Lola Taberna Espanola

Mama Zonia

Mami Umami

Mr Miyagi’s Studio One

Nara Pan Asian

Noepe

Nola Eatery & Social House

Palm Bay

Paros

Rumba

Seven Sisters

Soho Beer Garden

Trattoria

BEST WINE AND CHEESE NIGHT

Argentina Grill

Bull and Bear

Cafe W

Certo Dubai

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Epicure

Fogo de Chão

folly by Nick and Scott

Grapeskin

Iris Dubai

Jones the Grocer

Masterchef, The TV Experience

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

Publique

The City Grill

The Scene

BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT

101

Akira Back

Alici

Billionaire

Bleu Blanc

Buddha Bar

Bussola

Cé La Vi

Drift Beach Dubai

Fish Beach Taverna

folly by Nick and Scott

Gaia

Galaxy Bar

Il Borro

Indochine

Iris Dubai

Maine Land Brasserie

Mercury Lounge

Noepe

Observatory Bar and Grill

Prime 68

Siddharta Lounge

Taiko

Tasca

The London Project

Tomo

BEST NEWCOMER

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Avenue

Bla Bla

Black Club

Blu Club Dubai

Clap Dubai

Cue Dubai

Dialogue

Glo

Goose Island Tap House

Koko Bay

La Coco

Mimi Kakushi

Missippi’s

Palm Bay

Phileas Fogg’s

Rumba

S Bar

Studio Lounge

The Theater

The Void

Tipsy Lion

TopGolf

Twiggy

Zeta 77

NIGHTLIFE VENUE OF THE YEAR

Amazonico

Asia Asia

Billionaire Dubai

Cé La Vi

Coya Dubai

folly by Nick & Scott

Indochine

Iris Dubai

Nola Eatery & Social House

Seven Sisters

SoBe

Taikun

Tasca

The Penthouse

White Dubai

For more information on the What’s On Nightlife awards, visit whatson.ae/events/nightlife-awards. For sponsorship or table enquiries, please email Varsha Bhatia or Violeta Popescu