Pass the popcorn, outdoor cinemas are back…

The cooler months are coming which means that some of our favourite alfresco activities are back. One such activity is an outdoor cinema and one of the city’s best – Zero Gravity’s ‘Cinema on the Sand’ is returning for the winter season.

Films will be shown on a huge cinema screen set up on the beach, with rows of sun loungers lined up ready for you to sit back and relax. Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages such as popcorn, nachos, chilli cheese fries, chicken wings, chicken shawarma, beefburger, dirty dog and special beverages.

There’s a stellar line up of movies right through until December. Kicking things off on October 3 is the timeless musical, Grease. Following on with the all-singing, all-dancing fun is The Greatest Showman on October 17. Celebrate Halloween with a showing of Ghost on October 31.

Cult classic Pretty Woman is being shown on November 14, and following that you can see A Star is Born, featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on November 28. December is all about those Christmas vibes and on December 19 you can see Love Actually, followed by Home Alone on December 20.

Choose from beanbags, sun loungers and director’s chairs to watch your film of choice. You don’t need to reserve tickets, you can just turn up on the day.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, various dates, Dhs75 fully redeemable on F&B. 0-gravity.ae

