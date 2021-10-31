Hurry, the sale won’t be around forever…

Looking to getaway this winter and explore some of the globe’s colder destinations? Emirate Airline has announced a winter sale on flights across Europe and North America booked between now and November 7, for flights before June 15, 2022.

Whether you’re keen to wrap up and experience Munich’s authentic winter markets, get your Christmas shopping done in New York, or visit loved ones over the Christmas holidays, book before November 7 to enjoy some festive discounts.

Economy Class and Business Class passengers can enjoy visiting:

– Istanbul from Dhs1,945 in Economy Class and Dhs9,995 in Business Class

– Zurich from Dhs2,105 in Economy Class and Dhs10,995 in Business Class

– London from Dhs2,255 in Economy Class and Dhs11,335 in Business Class

– Manchester from Dhs2,295 in Economy Class and Dhs12,235 in Business Class

– Paris from Dhs2,185 in Economy Class and Dhs11,995 in Business Class

– Dublin from Dhs2,285 in Economy Class and Dhs11,555 in Business Class

– Munich from Dhs2,185 in Economy Class and Dhs10,985 in Business Class

– New York from Dhs3,205 in Economy Class and Dhs14,655 in Business Class

– Los Angeles from Dhs3,285 in Economy Class and Dhs18,995 in Business Class

– Boston from Dhs3,005 in Economy Class and Dhs16,755 in Business Class

– Miami from Dhs3,245 in Economy Class and Dhs18,555 in Business Class

– Toronto from Dhs3,775 in Economy Class and Dhs15,495 in Business Class

If you’re after the full package, Emirates Holidays is also running a sale, with flights, hotels and breakfast in one handy bundle, starting from Dhs2,299. Enjoy a relaxing break or a fun-filled getaway with everything taken care of.

Book here: emirates.com.

Image: Provided