The slices don’t stop…

Can’t get enough of Italy’s finest export – the cheesy circular delight that is, of course, pizza? Well we’ve found a new place that doesn’t know the meaning of the words ‘too much’. Headed up by Gordon Ramsay himself is the new Street Pizza at Atlantis, The Palm.

Found next door to Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, the casual spot has an open kitchen complete with wood-fired oven and ice cream parlour. Launched in London in 2018, the venue serves up unlimited pizza, signature cocktails and live entertainment daily.

Served slice by slice, guests can choose from a plethora of toppings and flavours from boards that come to the table for Dhs95 per person. Experience the ultimate oozy cheese margherita, a meaty pepperoni, or dare for one of the unique daily specials, including pulled lamb or butternut squash and blue cheese.

More than just pizza, diners can also dig into some side dishes, including truffle or pizza fries, fresh salads from the raw bar and homemade dips. Guests can also enjoy a selection of sweet treats, from ice cream to loaded milkshakes.

Gordon Ramsay said: “Pizza doesn’t need to be complicated, and I’m ready to introduce Dubai to simple, delicious bottomless pizza – served by the slice so guests can enjoy as much of our signature toppings as they like.”

Turning the vibe up after dark, a DJ will play every night of the week from 6pm, while a live singer will perform every Thursday from 6pm.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 11pm, no reservations. @atlantisthepalm

Images: Provided