It’s been confirmed by officials that the UAE public sector will enjoy a one-day holiday on Thursday, October 21, in celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The holiday was announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Sunday, October 10 via their official Twitter account.

Thursday, 21 October 2021 The Prophet’s birthday holiday “Carried Over”

The birthday of Prophet Mohammad is observed on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. According to the authority, the holiday has been ‘carried over’ to Thursday.

This means it will be a three-day weekend from Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23. The public sector will return to work on Sunday, October 24.

At the moment, the holiday has not been confirmed for the private sector but remember, the UAE Cabinet has granted equal leaves to both the public and private sectors, so the confirmation for the private sector should be made soon.

After this, the next and last of the UAE public holidays of the year is Commemoration Day and National Day which falls in December.

Commemoration Day falls on Wednesday, December 1 while National Day is on Thursday, December 2. Pair this with the usual weekend and you will get a four-day break for those who normally work from Sunday to Thursday.

Please note, these dates are subject to change and confirmation by the respective UAE authorities. We will break the news to you as soon as we have confirmation.

