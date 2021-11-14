It occurred on the afternoon of November 14…

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale in Southern Iran on Sunday afternoon, and Dubai residents (including the What’s On team) reported feeling the tremors.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), minor tremors were felt by residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Several residents took to Twitter to share their experience, including videos of items shaking in their homes.

The earthquake struck southern Iran at roughly 4pm on Sunday afternoon. A total of three earthquakes shook Iran this afternoon, with a Richter scale of 6.2, 6.1 and 6.0 respectively. This map shows where the tremors were reported to be felt:

Residents took to Twitter to report the tremors in the UAE:

Does Dubai ever get earthquakes?

Thankfully, Dubai does not lie on a fault line, which means the risk of an earthquake is extremely low – but that doesn’t mean we don’t experience wobbles from time to time.

Because of Iran’s proximity to the UAE, when it is hit by a big quake, Dubai typically experiences mild to moderate tremors (so do the northern emirates, of course, but because of Dubai’s high-rises, they tend to be felt more strongly here).

So yes, earthquakes in Dubai are not something you need to worry about – but you can file this under ‘good to know’. For more information on what to do during an earthquake, visit the NCMS website.

