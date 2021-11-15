Don't miss the final wine tasting events at the UAE Vine Festival
Throughout November, The Tasting Class is hosting the UAE Vine Festival with a plethora of different wine tasting events across the country. The first two weeks were a sell-out success, and there’s only two weeks left.
Every event is curated and presented by The Tasting Class to ensure a consistently educational (and entertaining) experience. You’ll also get a complimentary gin and tonic welcome drink on arrival to each event.
If you haven’t had a chance to experience one of the events, or if you’ve tried one and are keen to go again, here are some of the best upcoming sessions to look out for.
Pairing Wine with Indian Food
What: The hot chilli, subtle sweetness, savoury umami and powerful spices of Indian cuisine can be tricky to pair with wine, but divine when you get it right. The Tasting Class will show you the way via a multi-course food and wine pairing dinner.
Where: Ushna, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: Wednesday 17 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/indian-food
Paella & Spanish Wine Experience
What: An exploration of some of Spain’s most important wine styles, from Cava to Rioja. Then after the tasting, load up on Spanish bites and paella from the live cooking stations.
Where: Skafos, Canopy by Hilton Al Seef
When: Saturday 20 November 2021, 3pm to 6pm
Tickets: Dhs385 from thetastingclass.com/paella-spanish
Premium Beach Wine Tasting with Constance Halaveli Maldives
What: Watch the sunset with your toes in the sand while sampling premium wines from around the world. Along with a selection of canapes, this event showcases the best of Constance Halaveli Hotel Maldives to the UAE.
Where: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
When: Saturday 20 November 2021, 4.30pm to 6pm
Tickets: Dhs595 from thetastingclass.com/premium-beach-tasting
Smoke and Oak Pairing Dinner
What: In this dining experience, you will enjoy four courses cooked on a grill, each expertly paired with oaked wines – bridging the flavours from grill and barrel.
Where: The Pangolin, Sports City
When: Monday 22 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/smoke-oak-pairing
Vinoyasa by Pure The Winery
What: The most Instagrammable event on the list? An hour-long yoga session that lets you sip while you pose and leaves you feeling more mindful about both wine and yoga. What’s more, the wines from Pure The Winery have zero sugar.
Where: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club
When: Wednesday 24 November 2021, 6pm to 7pm
Tickets: Dhs200 from thetastingclass.com/sundown-vinoyasa
Meet the Winemaker – Ramzi Ghosn from Massaya, Lebanon
What: This four-course dinner takes place in the private dining room of Arboretum, with Lebanese wine-maker Ramzi Ghosn. His fascinating stories of growing up on Beqaa Valley wine estate are almost as thrilling as the wines you’ll be tasting. You’ll also get an exclusive preview of Al Nafoorah 2.0’s reopening menu.
Where: Al Nafoorah (Jumeirah Al Qasar, Dubai)
When: Wednesday 24 November, 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs430 from thetastingclass.com/meet-the-vinter
The Silver Fern Farms BBQ Experience with Hattem Mattar
What: The UAE’s own pitmaster, Hattem Mattar of Mattar Farms, will teach you how to prepare and smoke New Zealand brisket from Silver Fern Farms. Not only that but you’ll also learn how to pair classic New Zealand wine styles with your smokey meat feast.
Where: JA The Resort
When: Saturday 27 November, 2021, 3pm to 7pm
Tickets: Dhs1,400 (two people) or Dhs2,800 (four people) from thetastingclass.com/silver-fern-farms-bbq
UAE Vine Festival by The Tasting Class, various locations, Nov 1 to 30. thetastingclass.com