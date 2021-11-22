Sponsored: This racing breed holds a special place in the hearts of petrol heads…

It might not look it, or feel it, and it’s faster now than it has ever been, but the Volkswagen Golf GTI turned 45 years old in 2021.

Of course, there have been multiple incarnations or Makes (MK) of the beloved sport hatch — identifiable by their iconic red stitching and tartan detailing. And all eight of them, from the MK1 (1975) to the MK8 which launched here in the UAE in 2021, will be on display at the Volkswagen (VW) Al Nabooda Showroom from November 23 until November 27.

This marks the first time ever, that all eight models will have been seen together on display in Dubai. And it’s been a labour of pure petrol-powered passion, with many of the earlier models on display having been restored by local GTI owners.

What makes the VW Golf GTI such an enduring model of car?

The vehicle began its life a secret project in Volkswagen HQ, the brief was to design a sportier, more powerful version of the popular Golf model.

The result, MK1, was exhibited to awed crowds at the 1975 IAA (the international motor show in Berlin, Germany) — and the initial run of just 5,000 models were snapped up in heartbeat. Understanding the assignment, VW ramped up production and the MK1 went on to sell mored than 461,690 cars worldwide.

The GTI fan base or ‘Gen GTI’ is not restricted to any one gender, geographic location or age range. It offers transcendent aesthetics; a genuinely fun ‘racing’ automotive experience — it’s a driver’s car, and comes with a community that reflects that; it’s also a breeed of car that’s beloved for those little signature twists to the design, that are refreshed and remixed with each new model.

Available to see at the Volkswagen Al Nabooda Showroom from November 23 until November 27, 9am – 8pm Sat-Thurs, 4-8pm Friday. Tel: (800) 89, volkswagen-dubai.com

Images: Provided