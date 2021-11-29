The outdoor terrace boasts views of Dubai Marina…

For many years, Indego by Vineet has been a staple in the Dubai dining scene, offering elevated Indian cuisine from its Dubai Marina restaurant. The Grosvenor House venue has recently undergone a revamp, sporting an elegant and colourful new look.

What’s On had a snoop around the venue, ahead of its reopening on December 2. The place catches your eye from the moment you pass through the huge dark green doors, the grand entrance begins with steps towards a circular ceiling mirror, guarded by two Hindu figures.

Renowned celebrity Chef Vineet Bhatia is the mastermind behind Indego, inviting guests to experience his vision of India on a plate.

The menu includes street food-inspired dishes and those prepared on a tawa (griddle), tandoor (clay oven), sigdi (grill) and handi (stew pot), working on the Indian principle of sharing food.

Highlights such as burrata pakoda, truffle mushroom puchka and lattice samosa chickpea chaat are a must-try, as well as the lobster topi dosa from the griddle, charcoal mustard salmon from the clay oven, sigdi butter chicken from the grill and lemongrass coconut prawns from the stew pot, plus a selection of classic biryani dishes.

A show-stopping cocktail bar is crowned by the restaurant’s signature feather chandelier, made up of more than 100 feathers. The theme is carried throughout the space, with white feather lamps offering a glamorous vibe to the multi-textural interiors.

Indego by Vineet, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, daily from Dec 2, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. indegobyvineet.com