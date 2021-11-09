Hong Thaimee – the celebrated chef who is perhaps best known for hit New York Thai destination Ngam, and her new venues Thaimee Love, Thaimee Blossom and Pad Thaimee – is making her way to Dubai this month as part of Dubai’s Celebrity Chef Series.

This Series is a regular culinary programme, which showcases the talents of both local and internationally renowned chefs along with the hotels award-winning restaurant teams. And this month, Chef Hong Thaimee joins the team from New York for three days of culinary experiences at the award-winning Tong Thai and Prime68.

Originally from Chiang Mai, Thailand, Hong Thaimee, who has served as a global ambassador for Thai cuisine and culture for over a decade, has created two distinct culinary experiences highlighting her signature flavors and cooking styles:

Trip Around Thailand menu

Beginning at Tong Thai restaurant, Chef Hong curated a ‘Trip Around Thailand’ with a menu featuring some of her classic flavors such as Esan Bann Hao, referred to as ‘a trip to Esaan’ a north eastern region in the country, which will be represented by a crispy duck salad with toasted rice powder, chili, mints, lemongrass and lime.

Guests can book this five-course menu at Tong Thai on November 24 and 25 for just Dhs195 per person.

Unique Afternoon Tea experience

She has also channeled her culinary skills to craft a unique Afternoon Tea experience, which will be served at Prime68 featuring a fresh and light Thai-inspired Afternoon Tea menu with sweet cakes, scones and savoury sandwiches, except this time, with a Thai twist, such as a Thai tea poached pear and Pandan fondue with fresh fruits and roti.

Chef Hong’s Thai Afternoon Tea will be served at Prime68 on November 27 from Dhs125 per person.

For more information, call (0)4 4143000 or visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com.

