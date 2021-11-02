Sponsored: Abu Dhabi’s favourite sporting event is back…

Tennis enthusiasts, take note. Mubadala World Tennis Championship is returning to Abu Dhabi this December with some capital names set to battle it out for the coveted trophy.

The family-friendly event will take place from Thursday, December 16 to 18, 2021 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Now in its 13th edition, Mubadala World Tennis Championship will welcome six of the world’s best male tennis players and two of the leading female players to the capital.

The Championship is an invitation-only, custom-made event where the world’s most talented tennis players get together to compete in a series of elimination singles matches across an action-packed three days.

Top players who have been announced so far include Emma Raducanu (above) – the first Briton to win a women’s Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships, Belinda Bencic, Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud.

The remaining four players still need to be announced.

The Tennis Village

If you’re attending the tennis matches, don’t miss checking out The Tennis Village.

Ticket holders of all ages can participate in a number of fun interactive activities including sponsored activations, player clinics, autograph sessions and plenty of food and beverage options.

So, how do I get my tickets?

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. It’s Dhs100 per adult and Dhs50 per child.

There are premier hospitality tickets available that offer fans a premium food and beverage menu plus courtside seatings with unobstructed views.

International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Dec 16 to 18, gates open at 12pm each day. Dhs100 per adult, Dhs50 per child. MubadalaWTC.com @mubadalawtc

