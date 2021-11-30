Sponsored: The night market takes place every evening…

Ripe Market is a community market shopping featuring up-and-coming artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs. Did you know that Ripe now also has a night market? Taking place daily at Dubai Festival City, Ripe by the Bay runs from 4pm to 10pm each evening.

With alfresco dining, shopping, live entertainment, and creative family activities, Ripe by the Bay has everything you need for the perfect winter evening. Set across the spacious iconic waterfront area of Festival Bay, the night market offers more than 50 home grown retailers to explore, including fashion, jewellery, arts, homewares and more.

Local merchants and makers, musicians, artists, and designers showcase their pieces, giving you the chance to shop small and support homegrown businesses. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift, or just something to treat yourself, you’re bound to find something to suit your taste.

Dubai Festival City Mall’s spectacular laser and projection mapping experience is also scheduled to play daily as part of the record-breaking IMAGINE show, when you can see an amazing blend of lasers, fire and water.

Make the most of the beautiful winter weather and enjoy an alfresco dinner by the Bay. With many homegrown concepts offering up some of the city’s best culinary creations, that simply can’t be missed.

Best of all, entry to the market is completely free, making it ideal for families big and small to enjoy an evening together. Complimentary entertainment in the form of acoustic music fill the air, providing a relaxing soundtrack while you complete dining and shopping adventures.

Ripe by the Bay, Dubai Festival City, daily 4pm to 10pm until May 2022, free. dubaifestivalcitymall.com