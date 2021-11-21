The four-day pop-up event takes place at Dubai Harbour…

A cool urban lifestyle festival is coming to Dubai Harbour from November 24 to 27, called #NoFilterDXB. Formerly the Dubai Motor Show, the festival encapsulates so much more than the motoring industry, now with a host of lifestyle activations to enjoy.

In celebration of the UAE’s golden jubilee, #NoFilterDXB aims to embody the nation’s love for all things sophisticated and fun. A supercar parade will take place on Saturday November 27 from 8.30am, feating some of the world’s most sought-after supercars journeying from Dubai Harbour, around JBR, behind JLT and back.

Street culture is a big focus for the event, and attendees will be able to find a number of artworks including a Banksy piece, the region’s first physical NFT art gallery and sneakers signed by Kanye West.

Syncing with the closing weekend of Dubai Fitness Challenge, #NoFilterDXB will have the region’s first-ever floating football pitch provided by Adidas, padel tennis pop-ups, 3×3 basketball courts, Crank’s night cycling and skateboarding, as well as a grooving roller disco by Roll Dxb.

Car fanatics will still be able to get their fix of shiny new motors, including displays of the new Range Rover, the first ever SUV from Aston Martin, the first big showing of the recently launched iX electric from BMW and other automotive marques like Bugatti, Lamborghini, Bentley, Nissan, INFINITI and more.

#NoFilterDXB will also see a pop up from the soon-to-open 25Hours hotel, and it’s chic rooftop bar Monkey Bar Dubai. Guests can enjoy live entertainment from DJ Scotty B, DJ Sonya and DJ Crown Prince.

Tickets are priced at Dhs90 for adults (with a Dhs60 ticket available on Saturday November 26), which you can buy right now on PlatinumList.net. The full programme of events is available on the #NoFilterDXB website.

#NoFilterDXB, Dubai Harbour, November 24 to 27, Wed 5pm to 10pm, Thur 3pm to 10pm, Fri&Sat 11am to 10pm. nofilterdxb.com

Image: Provided