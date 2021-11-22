This luxury desert experience would make for a truly memorable festive celebration…

Still mulling over Christmas and New Year plans this year? Why not trade in the festive brunches for a truly memorable desert experience with your loved ones? The luxury Sonara Camp is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, and you’re invited.

This isn’t some bog-standard desert experience with a belly dancer and some camels. This a sleek and sophisticated affair, with a huge round bar, chic furniture, fairy lights and Instagrammable things everywhere you look. Dinner is cooked up by onsite chefs, and there’s proper plates and cutlery – with not a plastic cup in sight.

Back to the festivities, Sonara Camp will be celebrating Christmas on December 24 and 25. Opt between the sunset experience, which is priced at Dhs620 per adult and Dhs250 per child, and includes appetizers, soft drinks and entertainment. Alternatively, opt for the sunset and dinner package, priced at Dhs1,100 per adult and Dhs530 per child.

The little ones’ eyes will light up with the arrival of Santa Claus, who will be rocking up on a festive camel and handing out presents. To keep them entertained, there’s gingerbread house and Christmas cookie decorating, story-telling and a Princess show. Santa and his elves will put on a breakdancing performance, before the Winter Fest parade.

For an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party, Sonara Camp is throwing a Moulin Rouge NYE Gala with can-can dancers, singers, acrobats and more. You can enjoy a sharing menu alongside champagne, wines and more, which can be purchased separately at the bar. Tickets are priced at Dhs1,200 per adult and Dhs600 per child.

Make your experience even more special by booking to stay overnight in one of the luxury tents, which are priced at Dhs2,600.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. nara.ae/sonara

Images: Provided