Sponsored: Look at us, we are the captains now…

There are few activities quite so quintessentially Dubai, as taking a scenic boat ride around the city.

HERO OdySea can offer you an upgrade on that, though. Their innovative self-drive boat tours put the captain’s hat squarely on your head, allowing you to skipper your own shoreline adventure in one of their vessels.

Most of us have ‘harboured’ dreams of captaining a boat at some point. Even if you can’t tell your port from your starboard — HERO OdySea is a super safe way of helping you ‘seas’ the moment. As well as being designed to help give you privileged access to Dubai’s landmarks, their boats are ‘untippable’. Skim along Dubai’s iconic tower-studded coast at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Take in dramatic sights such as Ain Dubai, the Burj Al Arab and even Atlantis, The Palm if the weather allows. It’s the perfect activity for dazzling visiting friends and family, with an insightful tour guide offering invaluable insider information and dropping ‘did you knows?’ at each stop.

A 90-minute guided tour is Dhs700 for two people who can easily take turns to be the captain!

For your convenience, there are multiple departure times throughout the day, casting off from their home at Dubai Harbour, Marina Zone C.

Book now on the hero-dubai.com website. Tours depart at 9am, 11am, 1.30pm and there’s a sunset tour that leaves at 3.30pm.

Images: Provided