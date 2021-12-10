It’s only a day away…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is just a day away (not for much longer though with the introduction of the new UAE weekend from January, 2022). From checking out a jaw-dropping attraction to a festive brunch, a luxe beach day, and more, there’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend.

Here’s our pick of the top ten this week…

Thursday, December 9

Visit a new jazz lounge

Ease into the weekend with the soulful sounds of jazz at brand-new bar Solo Jazz Lounge. Found hidden inside the newly opened Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel. Offering sounds ranging from soulful jazz, to funk and Latin; Sola has a roster of talented musical artists from Tuesday to Saturday each week. Menu items include bar snacks such as crispy fried panko squid with jalapeño and spicy mayo, rock shrimp tempura with togarashi and black truffle vinaigrette and black cod and prawn gyoza, torched otoro and den miso sauce.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sat, 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Party 75 floors high in the sky

Check out brand new club, Privilege, located 75 floors high in the sky at SLS Dubai, overlooking the pools. The views from this vantage point are spectacular, perfectly capturing some of the most iconic Dubai skyscrapers twinkling against the night sky. The glamorous club will make the most of those views, with glass walls blending the outside and inside seamlessly. There’s also a gorgeous terrace to enjoy shisha and expertly-crafted cocktails as you drink in the atmosphere.

Privilege, SLS Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday, 7pm to 2am, Thursday to Saturday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)5 499 18120. slsdubai.com

Friday, December 10

Go to a festive brunch

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and The London Project is giving you a reason to be just that every Friday throughout December, with a gin-themed festive brunch. The venue promises to be dressed to the nines in all things Christmas as you tuck into festive food such as foie gras terrine with sourdough, spiced chutney and cornichon, beef tenderloin tartare with burnt onion puree, turkey or lamb rack with fondant potato and vegetables, washed down with free-flowing drinks. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm with selected drinks priced at Dhs30.

Gin’gle Bells Brunch, The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, launches Friday December 10, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with house beverages and Dhs495 with premium beverages. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Get your pulse racing at this jaw-dropping attraction

Address Sky Views recently opened in Dubai. With three adrenaline-pumping experiences, guests can explore a Sky Observatory, Sky Glass Slide and Sky Edge Walk. Sky Observatory is a two-storey viewing deck accessed by a glass elevator. On level 52, a 46 metre-long glass walk connects the two towers, where visitors will find ideal photo ops to capture the stunning Downtown Dubai skyline view. A ticket to the Sky Observatory includes the Sky Glass Slide experience, and costs Dhs70 for adults (Dhs90 at sunset) and Dhs60 for children aged three to 16 (Dhs70 for sunset).

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, Observatory & Glass Slide 10am to 9pm (sunset 4pm to 6.30pm), Edge Walk 2pm to 8pm. skyviewsdubai.com

Check out a gorgeous new bar

Looking for a gorgeous new bar to take a date or fancy a classy catch up with friends? Look no further than Bar Buci, a Parisian-style jazz bar that just opened at the magnificent Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. This chic new spot boasts beautiful interiors and an expansive terrace.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, open 5pm to 2am daily. @barbucidubai

Eat a Salt slider on the beach

There are only a few foods that are suitable to be eaten while wearing soggy swimwear. Pizza, tacos – go ahead. Afternoon tea? Not so much. Burgers, however, are the ideal fodder after a splash in the sea, and their diminutive cousins, sliders, even more so. Salt Burger on Kite Beach has the perfect blend of food, packaging, location and seating. Stroll off the beach, knock the sand off your flip flops, and join the queue for the most moreish, tasty, juicy sliders in Dubai (the fries are awesome, too). And when the sun starts to dip… wow, the scene is idyllic.

Salt, Kite Beach. findsalt.com

Saturday, December 11

Get creative alongside your coffee

Combining coffee with creativity, Studio Paper aims to give guests a space to unleash their inner artist. Found near Al Safa Park, this creative corner offers access to tools and equipment to help you make your own mugs, posters, business card, stickers and more, all within a cafe-like environment.

Studio Paper, Al Safa 1, Dubai, cafe daily 8am to 12am, studio Sun to Thur 9am to 5pm. @studiopaper.ae

See Santa in the snow

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Head to Ski Dubai where a plethora of festive activities awaits. The whole family can meet Santa and his merry elves at his grotto and sip on signature hot chocolate, while the little ones get a gift and a photo with the big man in red. You can also do breakfast with Santa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday morning (8 to 10am) from December 1 to 24. On the menu, there’s snowman pancakes, hot chocolate and more. Each ticket includes one breakfast dish and a beverage from a wide-ranging menu as well as a souvenir photo. A line-up of all the events can be seen here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (600) 599 905. skidubai.com

Check out a Saturday ladies’ night

Put down the hairbrush and unleash your inner Mariah Carey or Whitney Houston into a microphone at Lucky Voice this weekend. This karaoke hotspot runs its second ladies’ night of the week on a Saturday, giving all the girls three complimentary beverages from a selection of sparkling, spirit mixers, house grape and cocktails, plus 25 per cent off food. Guys can pay Dhs200 for two hours of unlimited house beverages. Even if you’re not the next biggest pop star, we’re sure a few sherries will have you feeling like you are. Same same.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Tues 8pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Spend a luxe day by the beach

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic beachside restaurant by La Cantine that has taken Dubai by storm. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious destinations into one delightful destination. On weekdays, it’s Dhs200 for a sun bed or it’s Dhs250 on a weekend. Of course, you don’t even need to make it to the beach, just snag a table for a gorgeous Mediterranean lunch.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

