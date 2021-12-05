Privilege is set to become one of the highest nightclubs in the world…

Dubai is known for taking things to new heights, and now that’s where the party is going to be, with the opening of brand new club, Privilege. It can be found 75 floors high in the sky overlooking the pools out on the rooftop of slick and fairly new hotel SLS Dubai.

The views from this vantage point are spectacular, perfectly capturing some of the most iconic Dubai skyscrapers twinkling against the night sky. The glamorous club will make the most of those views, with glass walls blending the outside and inside seamlessly. There’s also a gorgeous terrace to enjoy shisha and expertly-crafted cocktails as you drink in the atmosphere.

Privilege will be open from 7pm seven days a week with DJs spinning top tracks every night. It’s a fabulous spot for dinner and cocktails if the late-night club scene isn’t for you. On the menu you’ll find Wagyu short rib bao, crispy tuna taco, lobster thermidor, or the truffle burger.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Privilege, bringing the perfect nightlife venue to SLS Dubai” says Spencer Hayato Wadama, General Manager of SLS Dubai. “The cherry on top of our already incredible collection of venues Privilege will take nightlife in Dubai to new heights, bringing style and glamour to the nightlife scene in Dubai, as guests party in the sky on the 75th Floor.”

You might also like 4 of Dubai's incredible infinity skypools that you need to visit

Privilege, SLS Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday, 7pm to 2am, Thursday to Saturday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)5 499 18120. slsdubai.com

Images: Provided