The UAE government today announced a four and a half day working week for federal government departments, effective from January 1, 2022. The new weekend will be Friday afternoon (from 12pm), Saturday and Sunday.

According to a tweet by the UAE Media Office – published on Tuesday December 7 – the new system is to be applied in federal government entities. There will be eight working hours a day on Monday to Thursday, 7.30am to 3.30pm, followed by 4.5 working hours on Fridays, from 7.30am to 12pm.

#UAE announces today that it will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tQoa22pai9 — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) December 7, 2021

The UAE Government Media Office said in a Tweet that the new longer weekends will “boost productivity and improve work-life balance.”

Friday sermons and prayers will be held at 1.15pm throughout the year. There will also be the possibility of flexible working hours and work-from-home options on Fridays.

There is no word yet on whether this new long weekend will be applicable to the private sector.

According to The National, a document from the government confirmed that “all public and private schools will implement the same timetable for learning hours, with pupils attending lessons from Monday to Thursday”.

