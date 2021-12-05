5 places to go on New Year's Day in Dubai

Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, but thanks to the start of the new government weekend, most of us will have Sunday January 2 off work. Whether you plan to wake up fresh-headed or sore-headed this New Year’s Day, Dubai’s dining scene has something to offer you.

Here are five places to go on New Year’s Day in Dubai.

The Penthouse

If you love hip-hop, grime and R&B, head down to The Penthouse this New Year’s Day to see DJ and radio personality Charlie Sloth alongside residents, DJ Jax, DJ Play & DJ Whitley from 8pm.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Jan 1, 8pm to 4am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Carna

Carna by Dario Cecchini is hosting a three-hour feast on New Year’s Day with signature dishes including bistecca alla fiorentina, steak frites and filet mignon. There are three packages available; Special is Dhs345 per person, Exclusive at Dhs499 per person and Premium which is Dhs690 per person.

Carna, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Sat Jan 1, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @carnadubai

Masti

Start the new year as you mean to go on with a brunch at Masti. A four course menu of smokey chipotle paneer, and festive additions such as turkey tacos, paired with unlimited beverages will be served between 1pm and 5pm. Choose between the ‘clean package’ (non-alcoholic) for Dhs295 or the ‘dirty package’ (cocktails, wine and spirits) for Dhs395.

Masti, La Mer South, Jumeirah, Sat Dec 1, 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. @mastidubai

Ripe Market

Prefer to lay off the food and booze? Check out the Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy. Browse the selection of stalls selling unique, homegrown gifts and products. With live entertainment, artisanal food stalls, and activities for little ones, it’s the ultimate family-friendly day out.

Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy, Umm Sequeim, Fri 9am to 9pm & Sat 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Bohemia

Beach by Five continues the party with its weekly beach party, Bohemia. This weekend its the turn of Ibiza DJ Mattn to spin the decks. Prices start from Dhs200 for ladies with three drinks and Dhs300 for gents with three drinks, or book a sun bed for two people, with a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person.