What’s On this week…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you. Experience a big concert, yoga with mulled wine and a new pool bar, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 12

1. Indulge in a new business lunch

Caviar Kaspia has launched its own take on a business lunch, offering a two or three course set menu. Dishes include the smoked salmon salad, to the rich and salty spaghettini with bottarga, or the pan-fried sea bass – priced at Dhs135 for two courses and Dhs155 for three courses.

Caviar Kaspia, Gate Village Building 2, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. kaspiadubai.com

2. Get down to some live EDM

Following the cancellation of rock band Foo Fighters at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, we’re getting not one but two huge EDM artists — Martin Garrix and DJ Snake. Garrix is probably best known for his monster club hits Animals, In the Name of Love and Scared to Be Lonely. DJ Snake’s singles Taki-Taki, Loc Contigo and Enzo from his most recent album demonstrate a wild range of beautifully eclectic, big noise beats.

F1 race ticket holders only, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday December 12.

Monday December 13

3. Shop some new workout gear

Fitness fans need to check out Nike’s brand new store in Dubai Marina Mall. Nike by Marina is a community-focused store with a welcome area, ‘living room’ and ‘kitchen’, making shoppers feel at home as soon as they enter. The shop features a community message board with upcoming events, a smart system in the changing rooms and a human-focused service that’s boosted by data insights.

Nike by Marina, Dubai Marina Mall, daily 10am to 10pm. dubaimarinamall.com/shop/nike

Tuesday December 14

4. See Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

For many, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a panto, and thanks to Studioworx Productions in Partnership with Art For All, Dubai finally gets its first big-time pantomime: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs playing at the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from December 14 to 28. The pantomime follows the traditional fairytale of princess Snow White as she flees the clutches of the Wicked Queen and encounters some interesting characters along the way. Packed to the rafters with music, laughter, professional choreography and that extra special showbiz magic, the show has Hollywood producer, Carol Wilson, and Dubai’s nightlife king, Chris Wright, at the helm. Along with a brand new script (and some of that Dubai flair), you’ll enjoy all of the much-loved aspects of the traditional panto complete with a star-studded cast, including Love Island’s Laura Anderson and pop star Dane Bowers.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, December 14 to 28, 11am and 7.30pm, from Dhs175 to Dhs300. tickets.virginmegastore.me

Wednesday December 15

5. Check out a new pool bar

Lolita Pool and Bar Lounge is the new spot on the rooftop of Pullman Dubai Downtown. The colourful venue has vibrant decorations and a creative cocktail menu, as well as a rotation of weekly DJs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Guests can join the bar area for free or pay to use the pool from 9am til late.

Lolita Pool and Bar Lounge, Pullman Dubai Downtown, daily 9am til late. Tel: (0)50 213 6000. @lolita_downtown

6. Enjoy yoga and unlimited mulled wine

Two unlikely pastimes have merged at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach as guests can enjoy yoga with mulled wine. On December 15 and 22, Enhance Fitness will host a one-hour yoga class, followed by one hour of mulled wine – all for Dhs95.

DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, JBR, 6.30pm onwards, December 15 and 22, Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 453 3333.

Images: Provided