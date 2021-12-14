Sponsored: The name’s What’s On…

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a swanky party worthy of digging out your best suits and dresses, how does a James Bond and Bollinger (champagne)-themed brunch sound? It’s taking place at longstanding restaurant, Yalumba, found at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, on December 31.

The sophisticated New Year’s Eve Party at Yalumba will be hosted by the Sons of Olympus band and live DJ entertainment by DJ Rubi B. As well as sipping on free-flowing beverages, you can feast on over 100 different delicacies at one of the biggest and best-known buffets in the city. There will be plenty of fun props so make sure to snag a picture.

The party kicks off from 8pm until 12am, priced at Dhs295 for the soft beverage package, Dhs495 for selected sparkling, wines, and spirits or Dhs950 including one bottle of champagne, plus sparkling, wines and spirits. Children are welcome to come too, and it’s priced at Dhs115 for children aged between 6 to 12 years. A happy hour will run from 12am to 3am.

Alternatively, you could spend New Year’s Eve in the laidback lounge that is Warehouse. This mega-buffet will also have over 100 delicacies for you to choose from, as well as free-flowing beverages from 8pm to 3am. Live entertainment will be brought to you by the Boxtones, along with a live DJ performance by DJ Kennedy.

It’s priced at priced at Dhs245 for the soft beverage package, Dhs445 for selected sparkling, wines, and spirits or Dhs850 including one bottle of champagne, plus sparkling, wines and spirits, and it’s priced at Dhs115 for children aged between 6 to 12 years.

What a way to ring in 2022…

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Dubai. lmdvillage.com/festive

Images: Provided