Billionaire Dubai is set to take the city’s party scene to new heights…

The Billionaire Dubai experience has become synonymous with luxury dining with a side of world-class entertainment, earning it the Best Dinner and a Show award at the What’s On Nightlife Awards.

For those unacquainted, guests dine in a supper-club style restaurant, eating delicious pan-Asian cuisine and watch in awe as singers, dancers and acrobats deliver a faultless performance.

Now, the post-show experience offers access to an exclusive lounge for the ultimate after-party. Head backstage to discover a luxe space, lined with VIP booths designed in a red, black and gold colour palette.

If you were familiar with Billionaire’s previous club, prepare to be wowed by the revamp. The space has been reimagined Gatsby-style with aerodynamic, symmetrical, geometric shapes of the Art Deco era. Design elements from brass metal cladding to reflective and polished elements will lead you seamlessly from the restaurant to the club adding to the party atmosphere.

Your unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment takes place on Thursdays and Fridays with Billionaire’s resident DJs at the helm. On Sunday, The List event takes over the club for an exclusive evening of exhilarating entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billionaire Dubai (@billionairedubaiofficial)

The venue has opened in time for celebrations to welcome the New Year. Guests can toast to 2022 during an evening of escapism with a special one-night-only New Year’s Eve performance by the Billionaire cast. The party will continue throughout the night at the exclusive backstage venue gearing to be one of the best places to be to bid adieu to 2021.

If you want to experience a party like no other, make sure you book your spot on 04 510 3100.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Business Bay, Dubai , Tel: (0)4 510 3100, @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Billionaire Dubai and social