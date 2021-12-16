Sponsored: Some of the gorgeous restaurants include Boardwalk, Casa de Tapas, Lakeview and Traiteur…

If you’re still mulling over your Christmas plans like you like your festive wine, look no further than Dubai Creek Resort. Home to Dubai Creek Golf, Park Hyatt Dubai, Lagoon Beach by TWIGGY, Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Creek Academies, there are so many options for you to celebrate the party season in style.

The stunning resort is, unsurprisingly, built around the fabulous Dubai Creek, so you’re guaranteed stunning water views from pretty much anywhere you choose to visit there. With Christmas brunches, dinners, parties, a tree lighting ceremony and more, you’re sure to make festive memories to last a lifetime.

Whilst you’re visiting the resort, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a sighting of Milo the Reindeer. He’s come all the way from Santa’s stables at the North Pole to greet guests over the festive period, before Santa comes to fetch him on Christmas Day.

Here are just some of the brilliant festive offers at Dubai Creek Resort…

Christmas Eve

Lakeview

For a relaxing and family-friendly way to spend Christmas Eve, chill out on the terrace at Lakeview, which overlooks the rolling greens of the Dubai Creek Golf course. Between 1pm and 4pm there will be a festive BBQ and a live band to get you in the spirit. It’s priced at Dhs250 for food and soft beverages, Dhs395 for food, soft and house beverages and Dhs125 per child aged 6 to 12 years.

Christmas Day

Boardwalk

Celebrate Christmas Day on the deck, surrounded by the spectacular settings of the Dubai Creek. Enjoy a traditional Christmas brunch buffet, with all the trimmings plus classic Mediterranean dishes. There will be activities for the little ones and even a visit from Santa. Running from 12.30pm to 4pm, it’s priced at Dhs175 per child aged 6 to 12 years, Dhs445 for food and soft beverages, Dhs595 for food, soft and house beverages and Dhs645 for food, soft, house beverages and sparkling.

Casa de Tapas

Turn traditional Christmas Day on its head with a visit to lively Spanish restaurant Casa de Tapas. Enjoy an unlimited selection of hot and cold tapas brought to the table and a live Paella Show. It’s priced at Dhs295 for food and soft beverages, Dhs445 for food and house beverages and Dhs495 for food, house beverages and sparkling.

Boxing Day

Boxing Day is almost as big as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day now, and if you’ve got the energy to keep on going, why not organise a super-luxe brunch with friends at Traiteur. With gorgeous views and a lively ambiance, it’s the perfect setting. Running from 1pm to 4pm, it’s priced at Dhs295 per child aged 6 to 12 years, Dhs645 inclusive of food and soft beverages, Dhs895 inclusive of food and sparkling and Dhs1,095 inclusive of food and champagne.

Images: Provided