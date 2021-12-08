Get on board with these gourmet platters…

Take the hassle out hosting this festive season, with these Instagrammable cheese and charcuteries boards, available to order in Dubai for Christmas and New Year’s events.

Meats & Cuts

This newly opened butchery and gourmet deli offers premium, handcrafted products, spanning a selection of fine quality meat, exquisite cheese, and hand-crafted cold cuts. It’s no wonder then that its meat and cheeseboard offerings are so wonderful. The tried, tested and highly-rated Meats & Cuts Mixed Boards start from Dhs350 and includes a selection of fine quality cheese – from Italy, France, and Switzerland – and is perfectly paired with a selection of hand-crafted cold-cuts, complemented with jams and honey.

The Pavilion, Jumeirah Park, Tel: 058 5826223. instagram.com/meatsandcuts.ae

Sausage Fabrique

The sausage and smallgoods masters at Sausage Fabrique have just launched these brilliant charcuterie boards, featuring an array of house-cured meats, imported cheeses, homemade pickles, fruits, and crackers or baguette. They’re priced at Dhs175 for one to two people, Dhs280 for three to four people, and Dhs750 for the premium Christmas platter. Order online via order.chatfood.io/the-fabrique-butchery-and-deli for next-day delivery across the UAE.

Sausage Fabrique, Cluster F, HDS Tower, JLT, Sat to Wed 11am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 584 4057. Visit: @sausagefabrique

Cheese on Board

Ordering is a breeze with Cheese on Board. Simply select your size: couple’s (serves two to three, Dhs190); medium (serves four to five, Dhs270); or large (serves six to seven, Dhs350), then sit back and wait for your box to arrive. Expect a mix of hard and soft cheeses, spicy and plain cured meats, plus crackers, nuts and condiments.

Cheese on Board, next-day delivery available. cheeseonboard.ae

Jones the Grocer

This gourmet provider has a range of cheese and charcuterie platters available in Dubai. Order the Cured and Curd board for Dhs159 (serves two to four), loaded with truffled salami, smoked duck, blue cheese, truffle brie, aged Comté, caperberries, olives, crispbread and paste. Or get festive with their many Christmassy options, with French, Italian, English and Swiss cheeses, plus a range of small goods and accompaniments.

Jones the Grocer, deliveries within 24 hours. jonesthegrocer.com

Grand Gourmet Grocer

Grand Gourmet Grocer, you get us. Not only are your cheese and charcuterie boards available to order quickly and easily in Dubai via Instashop, you also offer a perfect little cheese platter for one (Dhs90) – because we’ve all had times when we want to curl up on the couch with our very own wedges of Stilton, truffled pecorino, Comté and brie. Happy to share? They’ve also got platters for two and four, plus individual wedges if you’d like to put your own combination together.

Grand Gourmet Grocer, Al Nabaa Shoreline Beach Club 5, Building 9, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, grandgourmetgrocer.com

Secrets Find Food

We’ll let you in on the secret: if you want to order a box of French farm cheeses from Secrets Fine Food, you have to order at least five days ahead. Each boasting five French farm cheeses, there’s the classic cheese platter (750g, Dhs195), the exquisite option (1kg, Dhs260) or the ultimate pack (2kg, Dhs480). Need cheese pronto? Never fear, you can order everything from Brillat-Savarin to burrata, with next-day delivery on orders placed before 8pm (no deliveries on Fridays).

Secrets Fine Food, secretsfinefood.com

Les Gastronomes

Ain’t no party like a fromage party, and that’s exactly what you’ll get from Les Gastronomes, with their cheese party selection for six to eight people (Dhs475). The platter includes one kilogram of mixed cheese, including Brie de Meaux, Tomme de Savoie, Saint Maure de Tourenne – Gold Medal, Comte Vieux 24 mois and Bleu des Causses.

Les Gastronomes, visit: lesgastronomes.ae

