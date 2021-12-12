It’s the most wonderful (ly busy) time of the year…

Etihad Airways has set out a few frosty festive tips to help passengers navigate the peak December travel season smoothly.

With Abu Dhabi International Airport operating at pretty much pre-pandemic volumes this month, delays are possible.

Making a list, check-in it twice

Did you know you can check in AND drop off your bags early via Etihad’s free Early Check-In facility to check-in and drop bags off between 24 and 8 hours before their flight (available until December 31). One passenger can check-in and drop off bags on behalf of all family members travelling, but must be able to present the relevant Covid-d19 travel documents for the whole group. The early check-in desk is open from 9am to 4am, seven days a week, and is located at Skypark Plaza level three. Guests using this facility will receive two hours of free parking at Skypark.

The early bird

Etihad recommends you arrive at the airport early. During peak times, such as now, you can actually access bag drop and check-in services four hours prior to the departure of your flight. Note that check in closes one hour before scheduled departure (two for US) and boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.

Get verified

Nope, we’re not talking about that Blue Tick life, Etihad offer a super convenient Verified to Fly service. Just hit that ‘Manage my booking’ button on etihad.com and upload all your Covid-19 travel documents. It means you can get approval on those docs in advance which is a huge weight off those last minute preperations, it also entitles approved passengers to use the special fast-track ‘Verified to Fly’ desks at the airport.

Make those last minute checks

Basic but important stuff, check everything before you leave — the flight timing, documentation, departure terminal, and of course, KEVIN… Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests travelling on select flights. You’re advised to download the Etihad app to keep on top of the latest information and operational stauses.

And above all happy travelling…

Images: Etihad