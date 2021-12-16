Bringing some ¡Arriba! to the capital…

Yas Bay has solidified itself as the go-to destination for dinner, drinks and good times in the capital lately – thanks to the opening of popular spots Asia Asia, Akiba Dori and Hunter & Barrel, to name a few. A fact made even more true by the opening of another Dubai-loved hotspot, La Carnita.

Bringing a little fiesta to Abu Dhabi, La Carnita Yas Bay is noted as a 2.0 version of the original Dubai Marina outpost. Featuring more luxe interiors, high-end menu, alongside the elevated atmosphere we’ve come to know and love.

On the menu will be a completely new raw bar section and more seafood options, paying tribute to La Carnita Yas Bay’s waterfront surroundings. Tequila fans will also be pleased to know that La Carinta Yas Bay will have the largest selection of Mexican heritage spirits.

The venue’s signature red sofas have been converted into circular booths, while the outdoor terrace features rattan chairs and a supreme view of the Yas Bay Waterfront. Custom-made lighting fixtures and furnishings complement the terracotta living walls, which are adorned with various artworks.

“The 2.0 version of La Carnita will be more grown up and elevated, showcased in the design, music, uniform, and bar program, all of which have been carefully curated by myself and the team. Abu Dhabi has been waiting for a venue like this to create hype in the city,” said Hamdan Al Khafaji, owner La Carnita UAE.

La Carnita 2.0, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi. @lacarnita2.0