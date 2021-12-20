Sponsored: There’s so much to see and do…

Christmas is just around the corner and if you’re anything like us, you’ll be looking for any excuse to soak up all of that festive joy. Studio One Hotel has an abundance of Christmas cheer, from themed brunches to movie nights and more.

There are Christmas Eve brunches at both Larte and The Void, the former of which runs from 1pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs175, and the latter runs from 7pm to 10pm, also priced from Dhs175. Keen to stay a little later? Continue the fun for just Dhs99 per hour.

You’re invited to spend Christmas Day family-style at The Void, tucking into a delicious roast with all the trimmings. There’s even a dedicated movie theatre showing Christmas classic, The Grinch, which is perfect for keeping the little ones entertained, alongside the games room and a visit from Santa.

The brunch is priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs699 for two adults and two children, or Dhs299 for house beverages or Dhs175 for soft beverages. For children under 12, it’s Dhs75.

Visiting for New Year’s Eve? Choose from Larte or The Void and enjoy a four-course meal, entertainment, courtyard DJ, sparklers, and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to midnight with a cash bar after midnight. It’s priced from Dhs450, inclusive of free-flowing drinks.

Beady-eyed revellers at The Void are likely to see the fireworks at Global Village as well as Burj Khalifa in the distance.

Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 767 9300. studioonehotel.com

Images: Provided