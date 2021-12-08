The unique floating resort will be a one of a kind…

The potential for hotels in Dubai appears to be limitless, as demonstrated by new plans revealed for the Kempinski Floating Palace. Set to open in 2023, the floating resort will be found just off the coast of Jumeirah.

Featuring 156 rooms and suites, plus 12 private floating villas, the futuristic looking structure will accommodate up to 16 yachts and has a connected floating helipad. The main structure is designed to allow bigger yachts to sail through the middle.

The five-star resort includes gourmet restaurants, bars, spa, pools, boutiques, banquet areas and more. Described as a palace, Kempinski hope that the property will be a one of a kind. Structured in four parts, a central glass pyramid connects each area.

Each of the 12 villas are two-storey structures with a roof terrace and infinity pool, available with two, three or four bedrooms. They are even designed with the possibility to sail to other anchorages, cruising at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles, and equipped with solar panels.

A release issued by Kempinksi states that ‘the 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, are partly for sale but also for rent by hotel guests and benefit from all the services offered at the hotel’.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, combining the destination’s reputation as a high-tech city with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski Hotels,” said Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG.



Images: copyright Kempinski Hotels