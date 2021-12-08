Last chance to upgrade to the Golden Circle…

If you’ve secured your tickets to the Abu Dhabi F1, congratulations you’re in for one wild ride. And not just because of all the racing action, there’s the high-octane thrills of the Yasalam After Race Concerts too.

We’re talking — the soulful sounds of songsmith, Khalid; pure, raw, fire-spitting rap from the UK’s, Stormzy; laird of the modern ballad, Lewis Capaldi, and of course, the legendary Rock Hall of Famers… Foo Fighters.

Why get a golden ticket?

Look, pro-tip, if you want to make your experience more memorable, more magical, more VVIP and with decidedly less queueing — we highly recommend you purchase a Golden Circle pass.

This gets you fast-track access into the concert venue as well as front-row seats. Prices start at Dhs195, although, and we cannot stress this enough, the team putting on the concert have confirmed that there are very few remaining.

Also it’s important to note — you must hold a valid pass for the concert to upgrade the experience (and the only way to have the pass is by holding F1 race tickets). The prices quoted here do not include race tickets.

How do I upgrade?

It’s super easy, just get yourself down to yasmarinacircuit.com/goldencircleupgrade, select the concert you want to upgrade and follow the prompts.

Who can I see?

The Foo Fighters play on Sunday, December 12 and join Lewis Capaldi (playing Saturday, December 11), Khalid (playing Thursday, December 9), and Stormzy (Friday, December 10) who are already confirmed for the four-night event on Yas Island.

You must hold a valid pass for the concert to upgrade the experience. Khalid (Dhs195), Stormzy (Dhs295, Lewis Capaldi (Dhs295), Foo Fighters (Dhs395). Concert passes can only be purchased as part of F1 ticket bundles. yasmarinacircuit.com