Sponsored: The home of festive spirit in Dubai…

We love spending Christmas in Dubai, but sometimes you do need a little jump start to get the festive feels going. And there’s plenty of those available at Address Dubai Marina this holiday season.

The iconic Dubai Marina landmark offers a sack full of Yuletide entertainment and dining experiences, fit for the whole family, including…

Turkey takeaway

If you’d prefer a fancy festive dinner at your own address this Christmas, the team at Address Dubai Marina understands the assignment. They’re three takeaway packages, each with their own inclusions, but all cooked in that wholesome home-prepared style.

Turkey: 6-7kg Dhs695; 10kg hamper Dhs995; beef ribeye Dhs595. Orders must be made 48 hours in advance, available until December 31.

Festive afternoon tea at Kambaa

Brewing with an air of seasonal sophistication, there’s a special festive version of this popular venue’s afternoon tea available throughout December. In addition to the usual dainty delicacies, you’ll also be supplied a specially curated selection of Yuletide treats too.

Dhs190 for afternoon tea stand (good for two), additional Dhs110 for two glasses of bubbles. Two guest minimum. Available 3pm – 6pm daily until December 31.

Christmas Day brunch at The Restaurant

This December 25, Address Dubai Marina is holding a grand festive brunch offering a traditional collection of holiday culinary favourites. There’s live entertainment, seasonal decor and according to our sources in the North Pole, Santa Claus himself may just be making an appearance.

Soft Dhs295, house Dhs395, bubbles Dhs495, children seven-12 years Dhs150 (kids under seven years free). December 25, 1pm to 4pm.

New Year’s Eve party at The Restaurant

Say farewell to 2021 in style with the hotel’s NYE gala dinner. Here you’ll enjoy international gastronomy, live entertainment and a buzzing family-friendly ambiance.

Soft Dhs395, house Dhs495, bubbles Dhs595, children seven-12 years Dhs195 (kids under seven years free). December 31, 8pm to 1am.

Address Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 436 7777. Festive.ADMMH@addresshotels.com

Images: Provided