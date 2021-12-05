Sponsored: To help make this festive season a memorable one…

Luxury hotel Shangri-La Dubai is unwrapping all the Christmas feels this year, with a selection of seasonal adventures for the whole family.

These are just a few of our favourite tinsel-wrapped activities you can enjoy with Shangri-La over the holiday period.

Dunes Café Christmas Eve

It’s the night before Christmas and anticipation is stirring. So before the mulled wine and the madness of the big day, before the wrapping paper becomes confetti and your uncle falls asleep on the sofa, why not sneak in a very sophisticated sort of Christmas Eve dinner at Dunes Café? There you can dine out on a lavish international buffet; a well-stocked carvery station; a connoisseur’s collection of grilled seafood; and of course a collection of desserts that will absolutely end up on the naughty list. It takes place between 7pm and midnight on Friday, December 24. The soft beverage package is Dhs320, the house beverage is Dhs420 and kids aged five to 12 dine for Dhs160.

By the Skyline Private dinner at Level 42

If you’re looking for some truly special memories to be made this holiday season, head on up to Level 42 where, as far as luxury is concerned, the sky’s the limit. Enjoy this ‘once in a lifetime experience’ which includes an indulgent six-course menu; views of Downtown Dubai’s jagged twilight towerscape; and the sparkling company of your chosen human. The price for two including champagne is Dhs6,000 — available on December 24, 7pm to midnight. Call: (04) 405 2889 or email: events.sldb@shangri-la.com to book.

Dunes Café Christmas Day

Dunes will also be hosting a grand feast on Christmas Day too. Diners can celebrate in the company of full Yuletide vibe, to the sound of sleighbells and the flavours of a traditional roast turkey with all your favourite trimmings. Diners can also glow their plates up with tranches of roasted rosemary lamb and seductive desserts. Visit between 12.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, December 25. The soft beverage package is Dhs240, the house beverage is Dhs340 and kids aged five to 12 dine for Dhs120.

iKandy’s Stylish Christmas Day Celebration

Erm it’s a little thing called festive sweetie. Join the fashionably late Christmas Day brunch at iKandy Ultralounge between 3pm and 7pm on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) for a veritable international poolside feast. The soft package is available for Dhs250, house chimes in at Dhs350.

Gourmet-to-go

Traditional roast turkey but in the comfort of your own cosy abode. It comes with the sort of luxurious sides you might expect from a Shangri-La serving — chestnut bread stuffing; truffle juice and seasonal root vegetables; baby potato confit; sautéed porcini mushrooms; Brussel sprouts stew and smoked turkey bacon. At Dhs800, the meal serves up to eight people, and saves at least one person an incalculable amount of time in the kitchen. Available throughout December, but make sure you get those orders in early for peak times.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road (Near Financial Metro Station). Tel: (04) 405 2703 to get your bookings in now, f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com

Images: Provided