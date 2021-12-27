Meet the roving reporter at Expo 2020 Dubai…

UAE Famous is a What’s On column focusing on people out there making the scene. They’re out there around town, shaping the UAE into what it is, creating the culture, food and life around us. We asked them what’s good in the UAE. We asked them what’s bad in the UAE. We asked them to tell us more, more, more about their wonderful selves…

Right Katie, on a scale of one to 10, how obsessed with Expo 2020 are you?

Oh, that would be a massive 10. I’m a ‘roving reporter’ for Studio Expo, the only daily live TV show broadcasting from Expo 2020 Dubai. This means I’m out and about nearly everyday reporting on what is happening, showcasing pavilions and meeting visitors. I love my job.

You’ve been on site more than most. What are some of your hidden gems?

This is always such a tough question as it depends what you’re going to Expo for. People tend to overlook the thematic pavilions; Alif, Mission Possible and Terra. For that wow factor, I love the mirror room at the Mexico Pavilion and the gorge in Finland. For learning about the country, go check out Syria and Comoros. And for the whole experience, Germany and Japan top my lists.

If we had to push you for your favourite Pavilion which would it be?

Honestly, I can’t. They are all so different and you simply can’t compare a pavilion like The Netherlands against Eswatini pavilion for example. Yet I love them both from what I’ve learnt and experienced.

Outside of Expo, you have become one of the city’s leading presenters. How has that journey been for you?

Absolutely incredible… and tiring. To make the transition from the corporate world into radio and TV involved 18 months of seven days a week, hustling hard at the weekends for gigs and voiceover work, whilst doing a full time job, but hopefully it’s paid off.

You’ve lived in the UAE for a long time. How have you kept life here exciting?

How can it not be exciting? Every five minutes there seems to be something new to experience. But beyond that, seeing my niece and nephews grow up here is all the excitement I need.

What do you love about the UAE?

Where do I start? I have friends from every corner of the globe. There’s no safer place to live, and the weather is just the best.

What annoys you about the UAE?

I would have to say the driving here. People not signalling, people pushing in and honking at a green light. Honestly, make it stop!

Do you reckon Dubai is your forever home?

Yes, for sure. I’m very lucky that a lot of my family live here, so I don’t see myself going anywhere.

