Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and concerns surrounding the recently identified Omicron variant, Emirates has suspended a number of flights to Dubai.

Initially, flights from seven African countries were affected, impacting the festive travel plans of many residents in Dubai. However, in recent days, more African countries have been added to the banned flight list.

At present, Emirates has suspended flights from the below countries to Dubai until further notice:

South Africa: effective from November 29

Mozambique: effective from November 29

Botswana: effective from November 29

Namibia: effective from November 29

Zimbabwe: effective from November 29

Lesotho: effective from November 29

Eswatini: effective from November 29

Kenya: effective from December 26

Ethiopia: effective from December 26

Tanzania (including Zanzibar): effective December 26

Nigeria: effective from December 26

Angola: effective December 28

Guinea: effective December 28

The restrictions apply only to inbound and transit passengers, and outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected.

As per the Emirates website, customers affected by the flight bans don’t need to call to rebook, and can hold on to their tickets and get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans once flights resume.

Exemptions

UAE Nationals, Diplomatic missions, official delegations and golden visa holders are exempt from the flight bans and still able to travel to Dubai, but must adhere to strict, specialist entry requirements – including up to four PCR tests. As per NCEMA guidelines, exempt arrivals must undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of departure for Dubai, a rapid PCR test at the airport taken within 6 hours of departure, and a further PCR test on arrival at DXB. A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, diplomatic missions and golden residence holders. Official delegations are required to quarantine at the airport until their on-arrival test result is received, and are exempt from a 10-day quarantine.

For those who aren’t exempt

Passengers that don’t qualify for an exemption as per the above rules are still able to travel back to Dubai, but must first spend at least 14 days in another country not on the banned list.