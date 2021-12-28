Do it for a sustainable future…

If you decided on a live Christmas tree this year, there’s a better place for it to end up post-January 6 than the trash can.

Opt to be sustainable and recycle it for free with Ace Hardware’s tree-Cycle program where Ace Hardware and Yes Full Circle (a platform that supports people to become more sustainable) will take your tree and turn it into compost.

The Treecycle campaign was launched in January 2021 to take care of your Christmas tree from 2020 and it’s back this season.

Why should I compost my Christmas tree? Well, it reduces littering, minimizes greenhouse gases and eliminates useable organic waste that is sent to landfills. The compost that is created from your tree will then be donated to schools and educational institutions to help them maintain their grounds.

Here’s how it works…

If you live in Dubai, head to the Ace Hardware branch at Dubai Festival Plaza or Dubai Festival City to drop off your live tree for recycling. If you live in Abu Dhabi, head to the Yas Mall. The store will be open for collections from January 2.

If your tree is still fresh and you want to keep it up for a while longer, don’t worry, you have time to leave it up until January 22.

Remember, your tree needs to be completely free of all decorations, clean and real, for Ace Hardware to convert it into compost.

The best news is that ANY Christmas tree can be converted into compost, even if it wasn’t purchased from Ace Hardware.

Ace Hardware, recycle your Christmas tree at the Festival City branch in Dubai or Yas Mall branch in Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 275223, @alfuttaimace