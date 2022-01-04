Get this on the girls’ group chat…

Ladies’ night is a Dubai institution, with fabulous deals on drinks and dinner for girls. These days, you’ll find a ladies’ night for every day of the week at various bars and restaurants across Dubai. If you feel like you’ve tried and tested the city’s best offers, check out some brand new ones we’ve found for you.

Bleu Blanc

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a weekend? A ladies’ night ALL weekend, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu.

Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Goose Island Tap House

Goose Island Tap House is a brilliant gastropub in JVC. Ladies’ night here happens on Thursdays, with four dishes of food and five selected beverages for Dhs150. It’s a funhouse here with pool tables and virtual golf.

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Soul Street

It’s all about the soulful vibes at Soul Street. On Wednesdays, ladies can sip on five drinks and make their way through a selection of street food tapas.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wednesdays, Dhs150. soul.st

The Rose & Crown

For casual vibes and great music, head to British-style pub The Rose & Crown to enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks. On Tuesdays between 7pm and 11pm, order a main, choosing between salmon papillote or chicken parmigiana, and sip on free-flowing drinks, all for Dhs119.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Weslodge Saloon

Enjoy ladies’ night 68 floors high in the sky at Weslodge Saloon. On Wednesdays, ladies will receive two free drinks, plus 50 per cent off a main dish and half price drinks for the rest of the night.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel:(04) 560 1700. weslodge.ae

Images: Social/provided