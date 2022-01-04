Sponsored: Plan out your week with this exciting line-up…

Along with the lovely Dubai winter weather, comes the re-opening of Café Artois! This award-winning, alfresco café and bar is located on the Dubai Canal side at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, and should be your destination of choice this winter for many reasons, here’s just a few to get you started.

Bring along man’s best friend

Lapping up the views of the Dubai Canal, Café Artois is the ideal location to soak up the fresh winter weather, and delicious comfort food. And now, if you love the idea of kicking back with a bite to eat in the outdoor café, but hate leaving your furry four-legged friend at home, don’t despair, Café Artois now welcomes pets. After your lunch, why not take a leisurely walk along the canal to help stretch their, and your, legs?

Live tunes from 8 ’til late

The chilled alfresco bar at Bridgewater Tavern, has launched a new live music night starring Dubai singer Joshua McCartney. Every Thursday, enjoy the sensational sounds of the Australian talent between 8pm and 11pm.

A star-studded quiz night

Every Wednesday evening, put your knowledge to the test at The Dane & Sibbers Quiz. Between 7pm and 10pm, battle it out with tonnes of trivia, musical bingo and more to win top prizes.

Board games, barbecue and beverages

Once the weekend rolls around, it’s time to unwind in the blissful weather with a view of Dubai Canal from Bridgewater Tavern. Now operating on Saturday afternoon, the relaxed vibe is ideal for families looking to enjoy an alfresco afternoon, with array of barbecue dishes, desserts, board games and more.

With a special menu on offer, all members of your family can savour the delightful flavours with hot and cold appetisers, from chop salad to baby squid, chicken wings, flat bread and more. For mains, opt for the smokehouse platter which features smoked beef brisket, short ribs, chorizo sausages, accompanied by plenty of slides.

Café Artois, Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @bridgewatertavern

Images: Provided