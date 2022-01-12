From beautiful natural beaches to one of the world’s highest resorts…

If you’re already dreaming of taking a break, a short-haul getaway could be just what you need. The central location of the UAE means you’re spoiled for choice with where to go, with an array of box-ticking destinations all within easy reach. But among the closest – and most visually appealing – destinations is neighbouring Oman, which can be reached on a short flight or drive, depending on where you’re headed. And with complimentary upgrades, discounted activities and attractive room rates for UAE residents, now is the perfect time to plan a staycation in Oman.

Here are 3 of the best staycation deals across the Sultanate right now.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Set within the stunning natural surroundings of Salalah, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara comes complete with endless ocean views, powder white soft sands and a beautifully landscaped garden, serving as the perfect spot for a laid back. Oman staycation. You’ll want to take a flight to get to this spot on the south coast (rather than face the grueling 12-hour drive), but once you flop down on one of the infinity poolside loungers, it’s all about blissful beachfront relaxation. GCC residents can explore Salalah’s coastal beauty with up to a 25% saving on luxury rooms and villas, plus take advantage of complimentary breakfast for two at all-day dining restaurant, Sakalan.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Salalah, rates from Dhs992. Tel: (02) 322 8222. anantara.com

Six Senses Zighy Bay

Take a two-hour drive from Dubai to Six Senses Zighy Bay, one of the most luxe stays money can buy in the region. With its rugged mountain backdrop and scenic seafront location, the all-villa resort boasts an array of activities to pack your days with, from off roading and paragliding to fishing and sunset cruises. Throughout January, all guests booking with the ‘January Escape’ code can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to half board. Alongside a delcious breakfast at Spice Market to start the day, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner at either Arabic fusion restaurant Spice Market; casual Zighy Bar; or relaxed poolside bites at Summer House. A credit of $85 (roughly Dhs310) is also available for guests to use against destination dining such as a beach bbq, private dinner in the wine cellar, or meal at the signature restaurant, Sense on the Edge (pictured).

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Musandam Peninsula, Oman, quote ‘January Escape’ until Jan 31. Tel: 02 673 5555, sixsenses.com

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar

If you’re happy to forgo a beach break for killer views, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar is the spot for your next Oman staycation. Found two hours inland from the capital of Muscat, it’s earned itself the accolade as one of the world’s highest resorts. It’s home to a collection of 82 canyon view rooms, plus for those looking for more seclusion and their own private pool, there’s 33 private villas. Spend days hiking or ziplining or try your hand at archery, then make it back to the resort in time for a sunset dip in the infinity pool to make the most of the insta-worthy sunsets. A special staycation rate for GCC residents offers up to 30% off room rates, plus 15% discount on selected dining and activities and a Dhs95 credit for stays booked direct on anantara.com.

Ananatara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Nizwan, rates from Dhs982. Tel: (02) 521 8000, anantara.com

Current travel rules for Oman

Fully vaccinated travellers can visit Oman quarantine free, provided they:

Register on the Tarrasud+ platform prior to departure

Upload to Tarrasud+ and carry a printed copy of a medical certificate with QR Code showing they have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine

Upload to Tarrasud+ and carry a printed copy of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival

Children under 18 are exempt from the testing requirements.