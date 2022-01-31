If you love deep tech house, you need to be at The Penthouse…

With a 20 year career in the music industry, Pete Tong needs no introduction. The legendary DJ has been the voice of house music on BBC Radio 1 for many years, earned him a reputation as the global ambassador of dance music.

Known for his talent in seeking out emerging artists, and giving them a platform to shine from, Pete Tong earned himself a reputation as the global ambassador of dance music. He has held many an Ibiza residency over the years, in venues across the island.

Pete Tong will be performing at The Penthouse in Five Palm Jumeirah on Thursday February 3, straight after the Maskerade Evening Brunch. Priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for the guys, the brunch runs between 7pm and 10.30pm.

Dishes on the recently revamped menu include starters such as salmon and sea bass sashimi, foie gras terrine and shrimp kushiyaki. Mains include grilled baby chicken, wagyu beef roll and a special Chef’s selection of sushi. While for desserts there’s Ecuador chocolate with kinako ice cream, cheesecake and a selection of fruits.

Those looking to attend the event without doing the brunch beforehand will need to make a table reservation in advance. A minimum spend starting from AED 1000 per person is required for those arriving after brunch. To book your spot, give the team a call on (0)52 900 4868.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday February 3, brunch 7pm to 10.30pm, after party 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. thepenthouse.co

Image: Provided