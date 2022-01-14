There were so many amazing snaps to choose from…

Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.

This week, we are sharing photos of nature, the rain and other popular locations in the UAE.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

The cool Dubai laser show

Pretty in blue…

Snapped up from 80 floors up

Electrifying!

Cool sunset snap

Humans of Dubai

Instagrammable Al Seef

Dhows in Old Dubai

The beautiful Salt Lakes in Abu Dhabi

Sunset over Hudayriat Bridge

Peaceful Wahat Al Karama

Mission sunrise at the Mangroves

Liwa Desert looking postcard-worthy…

Rafisah Dam in Sharjah

Sharjah Grand Mosque

Picture perfect nature shot

