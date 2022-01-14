There were so many amazing snaps to choose from…

Whether or not you’re a fan of the UAE winter, we all can agree that a cooler climate equals cooler photos for the ‘Gram. The UAE is already easily one of the most photogenic countries in the world and there’s ample proof on social media.

This week, we are sharing photos of nature, the rain and other popular locations in the UAE.

The cool Dubai laser show

 

A post shared by Randy Sagimo (@randycinco_sagimo)

Pretty in blue…

 

A post shared by @bina7mad_

Snapped up from 80 floors up

 

A post shared by Andy Dubai (@andympics)

Electrifying!

 

A post shared by Shaji Shanmughan (@fotoshaji)

Cool sunset snap

 

A post shared by Nick Arundel (@nickarundeldubai)

Humans of Dubai

Instagrammable Al Seef

 

A post shared by S || India (@miss.enka)

Dhows in Old Dubai

The beautiful Salt Lakes in Abu Dhabi

 

A post shared by Yoann Plourde (@yoannplourde)

Sunset over Hudayriat Bridge

Peaceful Wahat Al Karama

 

A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Mission sunrise at the Mangroves

Liwa Desert looking postcard-worthy…

 

A post shared by Ali Ahmad (@aliahmad.photography)

Rafisah Dam in Sharjah

Sharjah Grand Mosque

 

A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

Picture perfect nature shot

Images: Instagram 