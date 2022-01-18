Sponsored: The place to make the most of Dubai’s gorgeous weather…

If there’s one thing we just might love more than a brilliant brunch, it’s a pool day. Luckily Address Sky View have gone one better and combined the two at its poolside brunch. The Poolside Brunch Club runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, so guests can make the most of the new weekend and soak up some winter sun.

The ground-floor pool opens from 10am, and we suggest you get down nice and early to bag the best spot. From 12.30pm the brunch begins and this is your chance to enjoy a host of delicious dishes served by The Restaurant. On the menu, you can expect an array of international treats from California rolls, to Wagyu beef sliders and much more.

You can tuck into the selection outdoors under a parasol, or take comfort inside – the choice is yours. While you dine, enjoy the upbeat tunes provided by the resident DJ in the Glass Garden, alongside a hand-crafted cocktail or crisp glass of vino.

Prices include pool access, and start from Dhs295 per person with soft beverages; Dhs395 with house beverages and Dhs495 with premium beverages.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, pool 10am to 4pm, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Images: Provided