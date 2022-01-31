It’s your last chance to champion your favourite venues…

While What’s On is the most trusted source for discovering the very best things to do in the UAE, we’re always keen to know the places that you, our lovely readers, love to go. Never more so than now, as we prepare for the What’s On Awards 2022.

And to give you a little bit longer to champion your favourites in the UAE capital, we’ve extended voting for the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi for an extra week. This means voting now closes on Sunday February 13.

Do you have a favourite burger spot in the capital? A must-try business lunch? Your can’t-live-without salon in Abu Dhabi? Whether it’s that Japanese restaurant that you take visitors to every time they come, a hidden cafe that you want to shout about, or a brunch that deserves to be named the best – we want to know.

Voting will remain open until Sunday February 13, and there’s a whole host of categories for you to lend your thoughts to. Click here to cast your votes.

Once voting closes, we’ll be revealing the winners of the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi at a glittering ceremony in March, as well as online and in our April issue.

Venue registration

If you’re a venue in Abu Dhabi and wish to register for the What’s On Awards 2022, there’s now a little more time. Head over to whatson.ae/events/awards for all the details.