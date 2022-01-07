There has been an increase in cases recently…

The UAE has seen a dramatic increase in demand for PCR tests of late, mostly due to the high infection rate of the Omicron variant, and due to people returning to schools and work after the Christmas holidays.

The price of PCR testing in Dubai is pretty reasonable, however, we’ve scouted out the cheapest places to get a PCR test in the city. Be aware that a number of centres are reporting high volumes of traffic, so make sure to plan your time accordingly and prepare for a potential delay in test results.

EHS-run cenetre

Free

UAE residents in certain eligible categories can get a PCR test free of charge at any Emirates Health Services (EHS) run centre across all seven Emirates. Appointments are by booking only and you’ll need to do this using the Covid-19 EHS app, which will tell you all of the EHS centres’ locations.

Seha Covid-19 screening centre

Price: Dhs50

One of the cheapest PCR tests in Dubai is the one at Seha Covid-19 screening centre, City Walk, Dubai, which is priced at just Dhs50. It’s a drive through for ordinary residents. People in categories such as UAE Nationals, residents and citizens above the age of 50 and pregnant women can book an appointment using the Seha app.

Seha Covid-19 screening centre, City Walk or Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, open 10am to 8pm.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs

Price: Dhs80 (labourers only)

Labourers who are in need of a PCR test can attend the walk-in at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Jafiliya, Dubai. The price of a test is Dhs80 for labourers only.

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Jafiliya, Dubai, 7am to 11pm.

Rizek App

Price: Dhs99

This fantastic app offers everything from beauty and wellness, laundry, cleaning and more at home. You can order a PCR test to be conducted by a health professional in the comfort of your own home, and the results usually come back within 48 hours. There’s a special code for first time users to get the test for Dhs99. Normally it is priced at Dhs165.

rizek.com

Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent

Price: Dhs110 (Drive-through)

The drive-through at Mena Labs its available to anyone. PCR tests cost Dhs110 and you should get your results within 24 hours.

Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent, Suqeim Road, Dubai, 7am to midnight.

King’s Dubai Hills Hospital

Price: Dhs150 (Drive-through)

There are two drive-throughs at King’s Dubai Hills Hospital. The one in Dubai Hills is open 24/7, and the one at Dubai Investment Park is open from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week. PCR tests are priced at Dhs150. You will get your results within 24 hours.

King’s Dubai Hills Hospital. Dubai Hills is open 24/7, Dubai Investment Park is open from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week..

Saudi German Hospital

Price: Dhs150 (Drive-through)

The drive-through at Saudi German Hospital is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A PCR test is priced at Dhs150 and you should get your results within 24 hours.

Saudi German Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai, open 24/7.

PCR tests at most centres in the UAE including private hospitals are priced at around Dhs150.

Images: Getty