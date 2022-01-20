Sponsored content: Your new sundowner spot…

For the ultimate date night or place to impress when you’ve got visitors in town, you need a cool cocktail bar. A place that has ‘chic’ written all over it, with great views, an impressive list of beverages and some tasty bar bite nibbles to go alongside them.

With that being said, look no further than Bahri, which can be found at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. As with most bars and restaurants at the Jumeirah group hotels, Bahri has that timeless classic charm. The expansive terrace looks over the aquamarine waterways that meander from the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and on past the hotels.

The existing bar recently underwent a refurbishment, to be revealed as Bahri, back in November 2021. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics with vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains, sweeping from floor-to-ceiling, and velvet seating in pops of fuchsia, turquoise and yellow topaz.

Bahri is influenced by the enduring spirit of the silk route, with stunning cocktails and Asian bar bites. Make your way through the cocktail list and try The Peacock Tail mixed with peanut butter vodka, pandan leaves and coconut, The Story Teller with orange infused rum, spiced wine float, Aperol and lemon, or The Silk Road combining juniper spirit, Aperol, pineapple and bergamot.

Bar bites include: ‘The Emerald of the Equator’, which is chicken satay served with peanut sauce; ‘The Cradle of Civilization’, langoustine with kadafi mustard sauce and green tobasco yuzu; and ‘The Land of Mysteries’, prawns hariyali with paratha and a selection of delicate bao buns. They’re perfect enjoyed alongside the cocktails.

With top class service, a beautiful setting and wow-worthy views (that include the Burj Al Arab) Bahri has everything you need for a wonderful evening.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open 5pn to 1am Mon to Fri. @bahridubai

Images: Provided