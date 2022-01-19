Escape the city…

If you love yoga, there are plenty of cool spots to visit including these sky-high places in Dubai with breathtaking views. But, if you’re considering a change of scene, check out this package by Mleiha Archeological Centre.

Taking place on January 29, the ultimate weekend getaway will take you away from the city’s glamourous skylines to the UNESCO-nominated World Heritage Site in Sharjah – Mleiha.

The yoga package includes sunset Hatha, a guided meditation around the bonfire and a sunrise Vinyasa session. But that’s not all as you’ll also get a guided stargazing session, a morning drive, dinner and breakfast. It begins at 4.15pm and you will leave Mleiha feeling refreshed and rejuvenated at 8am the following day. And, sorry gents, this event on January 29 is for ladies only.

Here’s a quick outline of your day

Your serene journey will begin at 4.15pm with welcome refreshments after which you will be transferred to the campsite.

Sunset Hatha Yoga begins at 5pm until 6.30pm followed by a stargazing session from 7pm to 7.30pm.

Dinner will take place at 7.30pm for an hour after which the whole troupe will gather around the warm bonfire for a guided meditation.

After a peaceful night sleep, the next day will see you rising up for the sunrise vinyasa yoga session from 6am to ensure your day starts with peace and calm. Next, there is a 20 minute morning dune drive and then you’ll be treated to breakfast at 8am.

The cost of this overnight retreat is Dhs700 per person and it includes access to The Museum at Mleiha. If you need transportation from across the UAE, Mleiha Archeological Centre will assist you at an additional cost.

Do note, participants will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test on the day of the event.

Find all the details and to make your bookings, head here

Images: Discover Shurooq