Who’s excited?

The weekend is just hours away which means it’s time to start making those weekend plans, if you haven’t already. As always, there’s so much to do in Dubai this weekend, from beach brunching to visiting Expo 2020.

Here’s our pick of 10 unmissable things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Friday, February 11

Enjoy a long lunch

Head to Amazonico for lunch and be transported to the Amazon jungle with lush foliage, tribal sounds and signature Latin American cuisine. The deal will see you and your clients enjoying dishes such as raws and salads, bites and wok, mains and dessert. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs125 and the four-course menu will cost you Dhs148.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Start the weekend right with a Friday brunch

Let’s face it – Fridays can get expensive. But what if we told you that you could enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225? Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen and grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah to enjoy its brand new Friday brunch. Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Live it up at a ladies’ day

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club has a super-sized swimming pool. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Friday and Sunday. For Dhs135, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing frozen beverages and light bites from 12pm to 6pm.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Friday and Sunday, Dhs135. Tel: (058) 693 5778. @andreeasdubai

See Black Coffee at Expo 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

South African DJ, record producer and songwriter, Black Coffee will have you dancing into the night (and well on into the early morning) on February 11 at Expo 2020 Dubai. The world-class artist will be joined by two popular Dubai DJs, Frederick Stone and Paul Svenson. The show takes place at DEC Arena – North Hall 1 starting at 8pm.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. @expo2020dubai

Saturday, February 12

Brunch, carnival style

Bringing a taste of London’s epic Notting Hill Carnival to Dubai, The London Project will launch its new brunch extravaganza on Saturday February 5. Guests will be greeted with a high energy wave of colour, sequins, feathers, and a delicious welcome tipple, followed by a three-course brunch menu designed to share, washed down with free-flowing drinks and paired with performances from samba dancers, traditional steel drummers, and a sultry saxophonist. The London Project, Bluewaters, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)54 306 1822, thelondonproject.com