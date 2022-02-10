10 unmissable things to do in Dubai this weekend: Feb 11 to 13
The weekend is just hours away which means it’s time to start making those weekend plans, if you haven’t already. As always, there’s so much to do in Dubai this weekend, from beach brunching to visiting Expo 2020.
Here’s our pick of 10 unmissable things to do in Dubai this weekend…
Friday, February 11
Enjoy a long lunch
Head to Amazonico for lunch and be transported to the Amazon jungle with lush foliage, tribal sounds and signature Latin American cuisine. The deal will see you and your clients enjoying dishes such as raws and salads, bites and wok, mains and dessert. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs125 and the four-course menu will cost you Dhs148.
Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
Start the weekend right with a Friday brunch
Let’s face it – Fridays can get expensive. But what if we told you that you could enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225? Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen and grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah to enjoy its brand new Friday brunch. Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.
Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai
Live it up at a ladies’ day
Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club has a super-sized swimming pool. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Friday and Sunday. For Dhs135, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing frozen beverages and light bites from 12pm to 6pm.
Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Friday and Sunday, Dhs135. Tel: (058) 693 5778. @andreeasdubai
See Black Coffee at Expo 2020
South African DJ, record producer and songwriter, Black Coffee will have you dancing into the night (and well on into the early morning) on February 11 at Expo 2020 Dubai. The world-class artist will be joined by two popular Dubai DJs, Frederick Stone and Paul Svenson. The show takes place at DEC Arena – North Hall 1 starting at 8pm.
Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. @expo2020dubai
Saturday, February 12
Brunch, carnival style
Bringing a taste of London’s epic Notting Hill Carnival to Dubai, The London Project will launch its new brunch extravaganza on Saturday February 5. Guests will be greeted with a high energy wave of colour, sequins, feathers, and a delicious welcome tipple, followed by a three-course brunch menu designed to share, washed down with free-flowing drinks and paired with performances from samba dancers, traditional steel drummers, and a sultry saxophonist.
The London Project, Bluewaters, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)54 306 1822, thelondonproject.com
Be the captain of your own boat
Hero OdySea Self-Drive Boat Tours is the first company in Dubai where adventure seekers are given a golden opportunity to drive their own boat without a license. These small boats are completely safe and untippable, so you don’t have to worry. If your crewmate wants to have a go behind the wheel, you can easily switch so everyone can get a chance to venture on the magnificent Arabian waters. The ocean is all yours to explore as you marvel at the views of Dubai’s coastline.
Dubai Harbour, Marine Zone C, Dubai, Dhs700 per boat. Tel: (0)4 440 9827. hero-dubai.com
Enjoy a leisurely breakfast
This gorgeous cafe is inspired by the lifestyle of The Hamptons in the USA, and is has such a pretty exterior that you’ll be stopping to snap a picture before you even go inside. The interiors have a beach-house vibe which leads out to an airy conservatory adorned with flowers. If your mum is coming to visit, make sure this is in your itinerary. They also have a branch on Jumeirah Beach Road and Arabian Ranches.
The Hamptons Cafe, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, 8am to 11pm, daily. Tel: (04) 564 5770. hamptonsdubai.com
Sunday, February 13
Book a staycation
The Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort is an idyllic luxury resort nestled among the hidden valleys of the majestic Al Hajar Mountains along the coastal region of Dibba. This resort is lauded for its natural beauty, but it doesn’t stop at just its location. It is also Fujairah’s only art inspired resort and showcases art pieces from around the globe. You can enjoy the romantic panoramic views of the Gulf of Oman and mountainous landscape with your loved one or get your adrenaline up with some recreational activities.
Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Mina Al Fajer, Dibba, Fujairah, prices start from Dhs800, Tel: (0)9 204 1111, fairmont.com/fujairah
Spend the day at a beach brunch
Surf Club (formerly known as Aprons & Hammers Beach House) has just launched an awesome new beach brunch to help you make the most of its stunning setting at Palm West Beach. The Surf’s Up Sunday brunch launches on February 13, and the ‘toes in the sand’ experience runs from 1pm to 5pm, offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes. Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio. Tunes for the afternoon will be provided by John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx.
Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai
Go to Expo 2020
If you haven’t yet made it to Expo 2020 or you are just the world’s biggest fan of ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, there’s one more reason to go as Expo 2020 has launched a Dhs50 Season Pass Finale for the final 50 days of the exhibition. The Season Pass Finale launched today, February 10 and from today, that and the Dh275 Premium Experience one-day pass will be the only tickets available. There’s also a ‘bring a friend’ deal, which is available from February 14 to 18, which allows Season Pass or Season Pass Finale holders to bring a guest for free, for one day only. It’s valid until February 28.
You can buy your Season Pass Finale or Premium Experience one-day pass here.
