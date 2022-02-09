The best of the new brunch…

Abu Dhabi brunch — completed it mate? Well the good news is a whole new expansion pack has just dropped and it includes some big levelling up of the capital’s brunching experiences. The only question is, are you ready player one?

Abu Dhabi Hip Hop brunch

Taking place every Saturday between 1pm and 5pm, there’s a hip hop-themed brunch at brand new bar, Alton. Their bubbles package is just Dhs299 and it’s currently on a two-4-one deal, which means if you bring your ride-or-die, it’s just Dhs150 each. So even if, traditionally, birthdays were the worst days, here you can sip *redacted* if you’re thirstay. And as with all the best rap shows, there’s an encore. You can hook directly into the after-brunch party between 5pm and 8pm with a bottomless drinks package for Dhs149 (or just Dhs99 if you were at the brunch). Providing the soundtrack to your soul food feast is the Grand Master of capital drum loops, DJ Cliff Towney. The circuit-famous DJ will be making the bass cones bump to a signature slick mix of hip hop and R&B.

Alton Bar and Bistro, Shangri-La Souq, Qaryat Al Beri, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi

Asia Asia

Muscling into Yas Bay, full of Eastern promise, Asia Asia Abu Dhabi has been replicated from one of Dubai’s most popular Pan Asian restaurants. Its characterised by epic Eastern feasts, immersive decor, and special promotions that have a loyal following of their own. Sundays are sushi nights (unlimited sushi and a bottle of grape for Dhs330 per couple, 2pm to 6pm); Tuesdays are ladies’ nights — a special three course menu and three drinks is Dhs200 per person; and the award-winning Saturday ‘Spice Route’ brunch has packages form Dhs250.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, sparkling Dhs450. @asiaasiaabudhabi

La Carnita 2.0

Dubai Marina’s charismatic Latin street food cantina has been given a menu and wardrobe makeover for this, 2.0 Abu Dhabi incarnation, immediately visible in the matured edge to its interiors, menu and soundtrack. Aspects such as the mood lighting and hacienda-style terracotta living walls for example — conceived by Canadian designer Ian Rydberg of Solid Design Creative. This venue will also feature a raw bar; an outdoor terrace, overlooking the Yas Bay Waterfront; and a separate bar area devoted to degustation of that most polarising of agave-based tipples. Their three-course Saturday sharing brunch, with prices from Dhs199, has just launched and will take place weekly between 1pm and4pm

Yas Bay, Yas Island, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs199, house Dhs299, sparkling Dhs449. Tel: (050) 185 8068, @lacarnita2.0

Lock Stock and Barrel

Lock, Stock and Barrel has an almost unmatched pedigree for fun-packed brunches in Dubai. Which makes us very excited to confirm that the insanely strong ‘Absolutely Barrelled’ Saturday brunch (soft package Dhs200, house package is just Dhs250) is now available at the new Yas Bay location. Menu highlights include pulled chicken tacos, mac and cheese, dynamite shrimp, chopped Thai salad, New York cheesecake, triple chocolate mud cake, and candy floss.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house. Tel: (02) @lockstockabudhabi

LPM

As part of the grand UAE brunch migration, La Petite Maison’s (LPM) new La Vie En Rosé brunch has moved to Sunday— and it genuinely looks *chef’s kiss* magnifique. And why wouldn’t it? The restaurant flies the flag of French fine dining, trading in that famously no-nonsense, no-pretense, let-the-food-do-the-talking, Parisian accent. What can we expect on the plate? LPM burrata with tomatoes & basil and snails with garlic butter to start. Grilled sirloin steak; roast baby chicken marinated in lemon; sea bream fillet with pistou and peppers; and pumpkin risotto for mains. Your dessert highlights include warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream, vanilla crème brulée or LPM’s celebrated cheesecake. Non, je ne regrette rien.

LPM, Al Maryah Island, Sundays 1pm to 3pm, two pax minimum, soft Dhs375, premium pink grape package Dhs450, premium sparkling pink grape Dhs575. Tel: (02) 692 9600, lpmrestaurants.com

Ting Irie Pon Di Beach

Located at the blossoming beachfront hang out of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Ting Irie Pon Di Beach has finally opened its doors and is now painting a vibrant coat of black, gold and green on the cultural district. And fortunate for those disposed towards authentic Carribean cuisine, their Saturday Island Daze brunch has already launched and offers red hot picks from the tropics. It’s being held from 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, the soft package is Dhs200, house is Dhs300 and sounds come courtesy of DJ LPN.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, every Sat 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (02) 886 7786 @tingirieauh

Warner Bros. Hotel

There is not one but TWO brand new brunches to try at the world’s first Warner Bros. Hotel on Yas Island. The Overlook is an adult-only affair, with a buffet featuring high-end western and Japanese cuisine, the soft package is Dhs350, house is Dhs425, and the sparkling deal is Dhs525. There’s also a kid-friendly option at Sidekicks, the Fun & Family Brunch features an international buffet (and who knows maybe some characters from the rich WB back catalogue of cartoon greats) with prices of Dhs185 for the soft package, house is Dhs290, and premium Dhs395.

Warner Bros. Hotel, Yas Island, from midday. Tel: (02) 692 7742, @thewbabudhabi

West Bay

The brunch at West Bay’s gorgeous shore view lounge takes place every Saturday across an easy 1pm to 5pm grazing window. The brunch pairs privileged Gulf backdrops with culinary mic drops, starting at Dhs249. The menu carries through with West Bay’s commitment to putting its big international gastro-noms, where your mouth is — starters include octopus, burrata, oysters, duck confit croquettes, mushroom and truffle arancini, tacos and sushi. Mains are served directly to your table and involve a big collection of grilled prime meat, miso salmon and seafood; authentic British fish and chips with tartar sauce and lemon veggies; there are vegetairan and vegan options too, mushroom and saffron risotto; and porcini mushroom rigatoni arabiata.

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 for soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs479 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided/Instagram